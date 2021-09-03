Night Curfew, RT-PCR Report, Sunday Lockdown: Fresh Covid Guidelines Imposed in States

Amid fear of the outbreak of the third wave of coronavirus in the coming days, several state governments in the country have started re-imposing strict restrictions to control the further spread of the infection. From announcing night curfews to making negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for people arriving from states reporting a high caseload, the state governments have enforced fresh guidelines recently.

However, there are some states which have reopened schools and universities with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

India on Friday reported 45,352 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here’s a list of states/union territories that announced guidelines to tackle the Covid-19 situation:

1. TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced to extend the restrictions imposed in the state till September 15. As per the latest orders, beaches in Tamil Nadu cannot be accessed by the public on Sunday. The public will not be allowed to enter places of worship on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The ban on conducting religious events will continue.

The state government has also reopened educational institutions from September 1. All school and colleges hostels have been permitted to reopen for students. Working men/women hostels are also allowed to function following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government.

2. KERALA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government had last month announced to reimpose Sunday lockdown in the state following a spike in Covid-19 daily caseload since the Onam festival on August 23. The state has been recording over 30,000 fresh cases for the past three days even after the government restricted mass gatherings ahead of festivals such as Muharram and Onam.

The state had earlier relaxed Sunday lockdowns for two weeks, on August 15 and August 23, in view of the Onam festival.

3. KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government on Monday mandated week-long institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala. Testing on the 7th day has been made compulsory even if persons are vaccinated and hold a negative RT-PCR test. The decision was taken in a coronavirus review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Night curfew has been relaxed in districts other than Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. Weddings and other events are allowed with 50 per cent occupancy of halls, with a maximum limit of 400 guests.

Officers were directed to consider relaxing certain restrictions in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar, and Kalaburgi districts.

In view of the high caseload in Kerala, it was decided that districts near its borders - Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu - will not have any relaxations. Restrictions on the movement of people enforced at the border with Kerala will continue as there has been no change in the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra had said earlier in the day.

4. MAHARASHTRA

In order to keep the fresh spread of covid-19 in check, the Maharashtra government has issued fresh rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state.

As per the latest order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte all international flyers, even those who have taken both doses of vaccine are required to carry an RT-PCR negative test not older than 72 hours.

The fresh order has provided relief to flyers arriving from South Africa, European, and middle east countries. Earlier, people coming from these countries would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and RT-PCR tests, but now they will not be required to follow extra restrictions as they will be treated as any other international flyer.

5. ASSAM

All Covid-19 double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways, and road border points in Assam, according to a directive issued by the state health department on Wednesday.

All incoming passengers, who have a certificate stating they have been injected with two doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines will be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, and road border points. The order issued by Principal Secretary Health Anurag Goel will come into force with immediate effect.

Passengers who are vaccinated with a single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic, even with two doses of vaccines, shall have to undergo mandatory RTPCR testing at their own cost on arrival in Assam, the order stated/ The cost of RTPCR testing has been, however, reduced to Rs 250 per person from the earlier Rs 500 per person.

According to the earlier order, it was mandatory for people with double doses of vaccine to undergo the RTPCR test on arrival or produce a negative report of the test undertaken within 72 hours prior to arrival. The decision to exempt double vaccinated passengers from the RTPCR test was taken as Covid-19 positivity has declined considerably and the number of people with two doses of vaccine increased significantly in the country, the order explained. The Assam government had earlier exempted double vaccinated incoming passengers from the RTPCR cases on June 25 but later withdrew it on July 16 as the number of incoming passengers testing positive, including many who had received both the jabs, had increased.

6. ODISHA

On August 31, the Odisha government announced new Covid-19 guidelines for September. The Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Jena, who announced the new guidelines, said that there is no weekend shutdown across the state anymore. But the night curfew continues in urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am. The new guidelines will remain in force from September 1 to October 1.

“Given the drop in daily cases of Covid-19 infections, the State government has decided to relax restrictions to support the livelihood of people. As per the decision, the weekend shutdown which was enforced in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri has been lifted. There will be no weekend shutdown in any part of the State during this period," he said.

The deadline for closure of shops has been extended from the existing 8 pm to 10 pm. As a result, all shops and commercial establishments across the State can remain open till 10 pm. However, night curfew restrictions will continue in all urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am across the State. The night curfew restrictions assume significance to restrict unnecessary movement of people in late hours during the upcoming festive season.

