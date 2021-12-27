From January 1, Passengers Can Travel With Unreserved Tickets on These Indian Railways Trains; Check Details

Now you can travel in general coaches through unreserved tickets from the first day of New Year 2022. According to reports, Indian Railways is likely to resume the general ticket facility in 20 trains from 1 January, 2022. Earlier the railways had announced to start the general ticket facility for 13 trains originating from various cities of Rajasthan. The Northern Railway had also announced a number of unreserved special trains between Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai.

HERE’S LIST OF 20 TRAINS WITH GENERAL TICKET FACILITY

15007 from Varanasi City to Lucknow; Coaches- D8 and D9 will remain unreserved.

15008 from Lucknow to Varanasi City; Coaches- D8 and D9.

15009 from Gorakhpur to Mailani; Coaches- D6, D7, DL1 and DA2.

15010 from Mailani to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D6, D7, DL1 and DL2.

12531 from Gorakhpur to Lucknow; Coaches- D12 – D15 and DL1.

12532 from Lucknow to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D12-D15 and DL1.

15043 from Lucknow to Kathgodam; Coaches- D5, D6, DL1 and DL2.

15044 from Kathgodam to Lucknow; Coaches- D5-D6 DL1 and DL 2.

15053 from Chhapra to Lucknow; Coaches- D7 and D8.

15054 from Lucknow to Chhapra; Coaches- D7 and D8.

15069 from Gorakhpur to Aishbagh; Coaches- D12, D14 and DL1.

15070 from Aishbagh to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D12, D14 and DL1.

15083 from Chhapra to Farrukhabad; Coaches- D7 and D8.

15084 from Farrukhabad to Chhapra; Coaches- D7 and D8.

15103 from Gorakhpur to Banaras; Coaches- D14 and D15.

15104 from Banaras to Gorakhpur; Coaches- D14 and D15.

15105 from Chhapra to Nautanwa; Coaches- D12 and D13.

15106 from Nautanwa to Chhapra; Coaches- D12 and D13.

15113 from Gomti Nagar to Chhapra Kacheri; Coaches- D8 and D9.

15114 from Chhapra Kacheri to Gomti Nagar; Coaches- D8 and D9.

HERE’S A LIST OF 13 RAJASTHAN TRAINS WITH UNRESERVED TRAVEL FACILITY

12548 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach numbers DL-1, DL-2, D-3 and D-4 will remain unreserved.

12464 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

14811 Sikar-Delhi. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

14819 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Sabarmati. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

20474 Udaipur City-Delhi. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-1 & D-4.

22464 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

22481 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

22471 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

22422 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

14803 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Sabarmati. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

22987 Ajmer-Agra Fort. Coach No. D-1, D-10 and DL-1.

12196 Ajmer-Agra Fort. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-13 and D-14.

14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal. Coach numbers D-1, D-2, D-3 and D-6.

