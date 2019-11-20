From January 2020, Brides in Assam to Get 10gm Gold at the Time of Marriage Registration
Under this scheme, the brides will get money equal to 10 grams of gold and the beneficiary will have to submit receipt of the gold purchase to the marriage registrar at the time of marriage registration.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Guwahati: In a bid to promote marriage registration and prevent child marriage, the Assam government has announced ‘Arundhati Gold Scheme’ and will be implemented from January next year.
Under this scheme, the brides will get money equal to 10 grams of gold and the beneficiary will have to submit receipt of the gold purchase to the marriage registrar at the time of marriage registration.
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the scheme is aimed to promote marriage registrations and prevent under-age marriages in the state. He said that the annual income of the bride and her father should be under Rs 5 lakh per year to get the benefit.
Sarma said the minimum age of the bride and groom to be 18 and 21 years, respectively to avail the scheme.
The scheme can be availed by formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954 and will reach the beneficiaries at the time of marriage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera, Snapdragon 855+ Launched at Rs 29,999
- Rohman Shawl's Birthday Wish for Sushmita Sen is Adorable and Full of Love
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'
- He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First