From 'Jeet Ka Chauka' to A Dig at 'Experts': PM Modi’s Top 10 Quotes after Electric Electoral Show

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday to congratulate them and laud their efforts following a resounding victory in four state elections.

The PM did not restrict his statements to just the poll outcome but spoke out on a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the Covid pandemic, while also taking a few digs at rivals and critics.

“We had said before that Holi will start from March 10…It’s a ‘jeet ka chauka’ by our NDA workers."

“I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP’s victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term."

“All exit polls have been proved wrong in Goa…BJP has scripted new history in Uttarakhand. For the first time a party has come for a second consecutive term in the state."

“When we formed the government in 2019 (at the Centre), ‘experts’ said it was because of the 2017 victory (in UP)… I believe the same ‘experts’ will say that the 2022 election results will decide the fate of the 2024 national elections."

“Today I want to share some of my concerns. Common people are involved in the development of the country but some people are lowering the level of politics. The world praised our vaccination programme but some questioned our vaccines."

“I can already see BJP emerging as ‘a force to reckon with’, in Punjab…Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work despite difficult circumstances."

“It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country."

“These people also tried to malign Operation Ganga. This is a big concern for the future of India."

“The consequences of (Ukraine-Russia) war will be borne by every country."

“India has financial, defence, security, political ties with nations fighting the war…We import oil such as sunflower oil…International prices of coal, gas, fertilisers rising rapidly across the world."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.