From J&K to Kerala: Here's a Complete Guide to Weekend Restrictions Across States

As India continues to battle against the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, several state governments have tightened restrictions and announced lockdown rules to curb the spread of infections. For the past few days, India continues to record over three lakh cases, making it one of the worst-hit countries in the world. In a grim milestone, India on Friday reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours and 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976.

The central and state governments have been announcing new curbs and appealing to the citizens to follow measures to control the spread of the virus.

Here is the full list of states and cities under lockdown and night curfew:

Uttar Pradesh:Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a complete lockdown in the state from Friday, April 30 to May 4. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue. There is no ban on inter-state operations along with transportation of essential commodities

Earlier, the weekend lockdown was imposed from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The state has also been observing night curfew for the past two weeks.

Delhi:As the national capital continues to report a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to it, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete lockdown till Monday (May 3) in the national capital. Delhi was under lockdown six-days lockdown till April 26 (Monday) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, but it was extended due to the rise in the number of new cases. There are around 97,977 active cases in Delhi.

As per the guidelines, E-passes will be issued to people engaged in running shops selling medicines, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish;people working in banks, telecom/ internet services, private security services. Buses, cabs, autos and Delhi Metro will ferry passengers coming under the exempted categories only.

Jammu and Kashmir:The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a 'Corona curfew' in 11 districts of the Union Territory (UT) from April 29 till May 3. The districts where lockdown hasbeen imposed are Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama andGanderbal in Kashmir Valley, along with Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur in Jammu division. The movement will be allowed for essential services only, during the period of lockdown.

Kerala:The Kerala government has imposed a night curfew between 9 PM and 5 AM.Only essential services have been exempted from the curfew. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that strict restrictions will be in place from May 4 to9 in the state. However, he categorically stated that only shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to operate during May 4 to9 and said that the door delivery of goods should be encouraged in order to avoid contact with people.

Haryana:Haryana government on Friday announced a weekend lockdown in nine districts of the states including Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat to curb the rising Coronavirus cases. The lockdown will come into force from 10 pm Friday (April 30) and remain effective till 5 am on May 3. The districts where the curfew will be in force are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad, according to the order.

Maharashtra:To control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a ‘curfew-like lockdown’ where only essential services are permitted.The curfew-like lockdown began on April 14 and will continue till May 15. It was announced in view of the rising Covid cases and shortage of healthcare essentials like ICU beds and medical oxygen.To prevent the gathering, section 144 of CrPC has been put in place throughout the state. All establishments, public places, and services will remain closed unless those in the essential services category.

Gujarat:The Gujarat government has announced a curfew in 9 more cities in addition to the earlier 20 cities on April 27. Cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagarh, Gandhinagar and others will be under lockdown till May 5.

Karnataka:Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a strict COVID curfew in the state for the next 14 days during which even the public transport will remain shut. This comes after he chaired a meeting with several leaders. He announced that the state would remain under lockdown for 14 days, in order to control the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Jharkhand:Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren imposed a complete lockdown, exempting essential services in the state till May 6. Earlier, the lockdown was imposed in the state from April 22 to April 29.

Tamil Nadu:Tamil Nadu announced a curfew and COVID-related travel restrictions from April 26, across the state. A complete weekend lockdown has also been announced in the state, except for the essential services. Passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu from other states, except for Puducherry, will need to apply for an e-pass through the government portal.

States under Night Curfew

Many states including Nagaland, Tripura, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh andAssamhave announced a night curfew in order to control the spread of coronavirus transmission. The Bihar government has also imposed a curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM along with new COVID-19 guidelines.

