From Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek's Banter With Archana Goes Viral

Actor and reality TV show judge Archana Puran Singh has shared another fun video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show’ wherein she is asking all the artists about their experiences. In the clip, Bharti Singh can be seen discussing Krushna Abhishek’s complaint about his co-actors salary. In the video, Krushna is saying that he has done a lot of hard work today. He did an entry as well as a dance. In between, all this Krushna can also be seen making fun of Archana’s clothes.

And then Krushna complains it is wrong that an artist is working so hard and the other is earning money just by dancing. He said this for Kiku after which Kiku said something funnily and hugged him. Krushna was in the get up of actor Dharmendra while Kiku was imitating Shatrughan Sinha. Krushna, while imitating Dharmendra, said that dancing with Archana was the best moment of his life. Archana, too, addressed him as Dharma Ji and said that he danced with her on the song Dream Girl.

Krushna continued imitating Dharam Ji and told Archana that she is looking, a dream girl. He thinks that the costume that she was wearing is one of the best costumes. He looks at the camera and says that one can not find a costume like this. After designing, the costume must be of at least Rs 1700. Both start laughing at this and Archana pretended to be beating Krushna. In a BTS video, before this banter, Kapil Sharma said that Archana only shoots her co-actors on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to increase her followers on Instagram.

Archana remains very active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans about the show. This viral video was of the time when Shatrughan Singha and Dharmendra came on the show as guests.

