From Lalbaugcha Raja's First Look to RRR-Inspired Idols, News18 Takes a Look at Many Facets of Ganeshotsav

As Ganeshotsav festivities begin, the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ revealed the first look of its signature 14-feet-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai on Monday. Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’ is the most visited Ganesh idol Ganesh idol in Mumbai as lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja every year.

This year, the festivities come for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. In 2020, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place for the first time in its over eight decades of existence.

The festival, celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, will begin on Ganesh Chaturthi which is falling on 31 August this time. Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the Covid-19 curbs have been lifted, as also the limits on the height of the Lord Ganesh idols.

Ram Charan’s RRR look inspires Ganpati idols

After the phenomenal success of SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR, Lord Ganesha statue will come in the style of Ram Charan’s look for the upcoming festival. The Fan clubs of the actor shared the pictures of a Ganpati idol from an unnamed location where the deity is in a running position, similar to Ram Charan’s character in the movie.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Introduces Additional Buses, Trains to Meet Rush in Ganeshotsav; Double Deckers for Lalbaug, Prominent Pandals

Its not the first time that Ram Charan’s movies have inspired Ganesh idols. Earlier in 2015, another hit, Baahubali: The Beginning, had also inspired a few Ganpati idols.

Richest Ganpati Mandal Takes Insurance Cover

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, a mandal representative said. All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the mandal is covered under the insurance, for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday, said Vijay Kamath, chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal located at the Kings Circle in Mumbai.

The insurance worth Rs 316.4 crore includes Rs 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and Rs 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards.

Meat ban in Bengaluru

The civic body in Bengaluru issued a circular to impose the ban on meat and slaughtering in view of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The ban will be applicable in all areas within the BBMP limits.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Watch Devotional Songs, Bhajans to Celebrate the Festival

SC to hear appeal on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a petition by the Karnataka Waqf Board against the proposed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet. Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Monday acceded to an urgent request by senior counsel Kapil Sibal on behalf of the waqf board.

Two Mandals Seek Free Vaccination Drive

This year only two mandals have approached the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct free vaccination camps. “Two mandals have approached us to facilitate vaccine camps and the process is underway. Rapid antigen testing (RAT) will be conducted at flu clinics and the focus will be to test super spreaders. We advise people to avoid going to public spaces if they have flu-like symptoms,” Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department said.

However, this year the authorities have directed flu clinics to increase testing. High-risk patients are advised to wear masks during the festivities.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here