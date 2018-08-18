From Liverpool to Bengaluru FC, Football World Comes Out in Support of Kerala

As Kerala battles the devastating floods caused by heavy rains and landslides, the soccer world has come out in support of victims asking their fans to help with relief and rescue operations.English Premier League giant Liverpool FC was the first to extend support for the state known for its unmatched love towards football.“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the floods in Kerala... Anyone willing to help in anyway can reach out to our official supporters club in the state — Liverpool Kerala Supporter’s Club,” the 18-time Premier League title winner tweeted.“Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty,” Liverpool FC CEO tweeted in reply to the request from Liverpool fans from the state.“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the floods in Kerala. Those willing to help in any way can reach out to our official supporters club in the state - @KeralaReds,” Liverpool FC India tweeted later.Spanish soccer giant FC Barcelona also extended their support for the state reeling under unprecedented deluge.“FC Barcelona expresses its condolences to the families of the victims of the floods in India and offers its support to all those affected,” the LaLiga club captained by Lionel Messi wrote in its official Facebook page.“LaLiga's thoughts are with all those affected by the flooding in Kerala KeralaFloods, PrayForKerala,” the Spanish tournament LaLiga’s official handle also said.Indian super league clubs Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin F.C. also asked their fans to do their part for the flood-affected regions.