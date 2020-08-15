From LoC to LAC, the World Has Seen What Our Soldiers Can Do: PM Modi's I-Day Warning to Pakistan and China

The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to those who challenged the country’s sovereignty “from LoC to LAC”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle dig at Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, the prime minister said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.

Modi said respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme and that the world has seen in Ladakh what India’s soldiers can do to maintain this resolve. “I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort. From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country… the armed forces of the country have responded in the language they understand” Modi said.

The prime minister’s comments came in the midst of India’s festering border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and rising incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese armies in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

Modi said India respects its relations with neighbours, whether connected by land or sea.

Noting that one-fourth of the world's population lives in South Asia, the PM said, “We can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation. All leaders of the countries of this region have an important responsibility towards the development and progress of this huge mass group."

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash, which saw Indian and Chinese troops fighting with batons, stones and bare fists.

China has also acknowledged that it suffered casualties but without giving numbers.

In retaliation, India banned at least 59 apps, including the major video-sharing platform TikTok, and taken other measures to freeze Chinese firms out of contracts and block its imports.

Modi said that relations with neighbours are now linked to "security, progress and trust".

"A neighbour isn't just someone who shares our geography but those who share our hearts. Where the relationship is respected, it becomes warmer," he said.

The 1.4-million-strong military would be built up, he added. "India is just as committed to its security and strengthening its army as the attempts it has made for peace and harmony," he said, stressing efforts to make India "self-reliant" in defence production.