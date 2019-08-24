Take the pledge to vote

8-min read

From 'Losing a Margdarshak' to Recalling His 'Simple' Life: Leaders Pay Tribute to Arun Jaitley | LIVE

Soon after the senior leader passed away, leaders from across the political spectrum condoled his demise.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
File photo of Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday Jaitley, 66, was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The veteran leader served as finance minister in PM Modi’s previous cabinet from 2014 to 2018. He was the Leader of Opposition from 2009 to 2014 in the Rajya Sabha. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha election in 2019 presumably owing to his health condition. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, son Rohan and daughter Sonali Jaitley

Soon after the senior leader passed away, leaders from across the political spectrum condoled his demise. Here is what top leaders said while condoling his death: ​

Congress leader and chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot offered his condolences to the veteran BJP leader's family via Twitter

JD (S) national President and former Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda called Jaitley "one of the tallest leaders of our country", while recounting his contributions to the various portfolios he handled in the Union cabinet.

West Bengal chief minister Manata Banerjee referred to the departed BJP leader as an "outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer" while paying her tribute.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the former finance minister who succumbed to a long illness at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said on Twitter that it was "a sad day and a great loss for India".

Union Minister of Textile and Women & Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani said said "legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal".

Tributes from across the political spectrum continued to trickle in, with Delhi chief minister also mourning the loss of the "legal luminary".

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also extended his condolences on the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to express his grief on the demise of Arun Jaitley. He referred to the BJP veteran as "a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary". He also spoke to Jaitley's wife and son, and offered his condolences, who insisted that he not cancel his current foreign tour.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to express his grief.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu got news Arun Jaitely's demise as his helicopter was about to take off from Chennai for the inauguration of two railway and one defence project at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu cut short his programme and is returning to Delhi to pay his last respects. He said, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley,a long time  dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief."

Amit Shah also said that the departed BJP leader had a "lighthearted personamity", and that the gap that his demise has left will not be filled anytime soon.

Personalities from other walks of life, like former Infosys chairman TV Mohandas, also extended their condolences.

Biocon chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, "Arun Jaitley, Senior BJP Leader And Former Union Minister, Dies At 66 - So very sad to see such a young and dynamic political leader’s life being cut short - he had so much more to contribute to our nation’s development. RIP".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences on the social media site saying "Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track."

The BJP's national vice chairperson Uma Bharti referred to the former parliamentarian as her elder brother.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that Jaitley served India with a positive take on politics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Jaitley "was an asset for the country, for the govt, and for the party."

BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav, condoling Jaitley's death after a prolonged illness said, "66 or 67 is no age to go."

"I am speechless..." said Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter on the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said Jaitley's death was "a huge personal loss."

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD also offered his condolences.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter reminiscing his time together with Jaitley in college. He said, "We first met when he was at DUSU & I was President of St Stephen’s College Union."

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said "the mind is distracted" and tweeted:

Member of the Parliament from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol offered his condolences:

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle said that their thoughts and prayers were with Arun Jaitley's family.

