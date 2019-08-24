From 'Losing a Margdarshak' to Recalling His 'Simple' Life: Leaders Pay Tribute to Arun Jaitley | LIVE

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday Jaitley, 66, was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The veteran leader served as finance minister in PM Modi’s previous cabinet from 2014 to 2018. He was the Leader of Opposition from 2009 to 2014 in the Rajya Sabha. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha election in 2019 presumably owing to his health condition. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, son Rohan and daughter Sonali Jaitley

Soon after the senior leader passed away, leaders from across the political spectrum condoled his demise. Here is what top leaders said while condoling his death: ​

Congress leader and chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot offered his condolences to the veteran BJP leader's family via Twitter

Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh #ArunJaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 24, 2019

JD (S) national President and former Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda called Jaitley "one of the tallest leaders of our country", while recounting his contributions to the various portfolios he handled in the Union cabinet.

It is shocking to learn about the sad demise of one of the tallest leaders of our country @arunjaitley, the former Union Minister who had held the portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs,Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice. A great loss to our Nation.#ArunJaitley — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) August 24, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Manata Banerjee referred to the departed BJP leader as an "outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer" while paying her tribute.

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the former finance minister who succumbed to a long illness at AIIMS in New Delhi.

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said on Twitter that it was "a sad day and a great loss for India".

Deeply saddened to hear that Shri @arunjaitley is no more. My prayers are with the family for strength during this time and for the departed soul to find peace. It is a sad day and a great loss for India as Jaitley Ji‘s contributions have been many. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 24, 2019

Union Minister of Textile and Women & Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani said said "legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal".

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019

Tributes from across the political spectrum continued to trickle in, with Delhi chief minister also mourning the loss of the "legal luminary".

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also extended his condolences on the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

I am saddened to hear demise of Sri @arunjaitley, the senior leader and former Union minister who worked hard to make a significant change in the economic reform of the country as the Finance Minister. It is an insurmountable loss to the country. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LR6iY4uRNX — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to express his grief on the demise of Arun Jaitley. He referred to the BJP veteran as "a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary". He also spoke to Jaitley's wife and son, and offered his condolences, who insisted that he not cancel his current foreign tour.

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to express his grief.

Sad to know that Shri. @arunjaitley is no more. May his soul rest in peace.My deepest condolences to his family members & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/LAKQVXFiep — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 24, 2019

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu got news Arun Jaitely's demise as his helicopter was about to take off from Chennai for the inauguration of two railway and one defence project at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu cut short his programme and is returning to Delhi to pay his last respects. He said, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley,a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief."

Amit Shah also said that the departed BJP leader had a "lighthearted personamity", and that the gap that his demise has left will not be filled anytime soon.

खुशमिजाज व्यक्तित्व वाले जेटली जी से मिलना और उनसे विचार विमर्श करना सभी के लिए एक सुखद अनुभव होता था।आज उनके जाने से देश की राजनीति और भारतीय जनता पार्टी में एक ऐसी रिक्तता आयी है जिसकी भरपाई होना जल्दी संभव नहीं है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Personalities from other walks of life, like former Infosys chairman TV Mohandas, also extended their condolences.

A great Indian @arunjaitley has left us:He always stood for India and all of us; He dreamt of a New India where we all could achieve our dreams; everybody loved him and respect him; we will miss him Om Shanthi — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 24, 2019

Biocon chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, "Arun Jaitley, Senior BJP Leader And Former Union Minister, Dies At 66 - So very sad to see such a young and dynamic political leader’s life being cut short - he had so much more to contribute to our nation’s development. RIP".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences on the social media site saying "Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track."

Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

The BJP's national vice chairperson Uma Bharti referred to the former parliamentarian as her elder brother.

अरुण जेटली जी का निधन मेरी निजी क्षति है क्योंकि मेरे बड़े भाई अब मुझे छोड़कर चले गए। मैं इस गहरे दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ हूं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 24, 2019

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that Jaitley served India with a positive take on politics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Jaitley "was an asset for the country, for the govt, and for the party."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow: Just got to know of the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji. He was an asset for the country, for the govt, and for the party. I will leave for Delhi to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley Ji. pic.twitter.com/QytAvzSJ4E — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav, condoling Jaitley's death after a prolonged illness said, "66 or 67 is no age to go."

Another blow. Losing leaders like this is heartbreaking. 66 or 67 is no age to go. Arunji leaves behind a void much difficult to fill up. Deep sorrow n condolences. pic.twitter.com/8whIn9XMO6 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 24, 2019

"I am speechless..." said Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter on the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

निशब्द हूं, अरुण जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। देश को उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। राज्यसभा में पक्ष और विपक्ष में रहते उनके दिए भाषण हमेशा चिरन्तन रहेंगे। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said Jaitley's death was "a huge personal loss."

Deeply saddened & heartbroken on the demise of my old friend, senior party leader, distinguished lawyer & political stalwart Sh Arun Jaitley Ji. A huge personal loss. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Sangeeta Ji & children Sonali & Rohan.Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/7GUhsl0rFl — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2019

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD also offered his condolences.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter reminiscing his time together with Jaitley in college. He said, "We first met when he was at DUSU & I was President of St Stephen’s College Union."

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said "the mind is distracted" and tweeted:

अरुण जेटली जी का जाना अत्यन्त दुखदाई है। भाजपा परिवार के श्रद्धेय, अग्रज, संगठन के प्रबुद्ध स्तम्भ। देर से चली आ रही अस्वस्थता के कारण आज हमे छोड़ कर चले गए। मन विचलित है। प्रभू हम सब को इस दुख से निपटने का साहस दे। ॐ शांति — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 24, 2019

Member of the Parliament from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol offered his condolences:

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle said that their thoughts and prayers were with Arun Jaitley's family.

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

