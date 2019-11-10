Take the pledge to vote

From 'Hindu Sthan' to 'Lord's Land': How Ayodhya Verdict Made Headlines in Newspapers Across India Today

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a 'prominent site' and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Updated:November 10, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
From 'Hindu Sthan' to 'Lord's Land': How Ayodhya Verdict Made Headlines in Newspapers Across India Today
A collage of the prominent headlines in Sunday's newspapers.

New Delhi: In a historic judgment in the hugely sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form a trust within three months to build a Ram temple at the disputed site. The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land within three months at some other place in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque, the five-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in a unanimous 1045-page judgement.

Here’s a look at how newspapers across India covered the historic verdict on Sunday morning. For News18’s extensive coverage on the Ayodhya ruling, click here.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.35.24

Authorities stepped up security nationwide for the decision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm, fearing the final ruling on an issue that has been a focal point of Hindu-Muslim tensions for decades could again trigger unrest. By late Saturday, no incidents had been reported.

Ayodhya HT

Devout Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya some 7,000 years ago but that a mosque was constructed on top of his birthplace in the 16th century. In the 1980s, as the BJP began to strengthen, pressure grew for the mosque to be replaced by a new Hindu temple at the 2.8-acre site.

Indian Express

In 1992, a mob estimated to number 200,000 reduced the mosque to rubble, unleashing some of the worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,000 people, mostly Muslims. The verdict, it is hoped, will put an end to a decades-old legal wrangle.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.36.23

Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, and say the site was holy for Hindus long before the Mughals built the Babri mosque there in 1528.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.38.00

In Ayodhya, the streets were largely deserted and security personnel patrolled the main road to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Residents were glued to their televisions and phones for news of the ruling.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.38.43

The Muslim parties, through the Sunni Waqf Board, argued that their possession of the land is evident from the fact that they received grants for maintenance of the mosque dating back to 1528.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.40.31

Hindus say the mosque was built on a site that was already holy for Hindus. Lawyers representing Ram Lalla submitted archaeological evidence that they said proved the site has long held religious sanctity for Hindus.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.41.51

Construction of a "grand temple" in Ayodhya has long been an election promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a second term with a landslide general election victory this year.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-10 at 07.44.09

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
