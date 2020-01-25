From Mary Kom to Anand Mahindra and Karan Johar: Here's The Full List of Padma Awardees

New Delhi: Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on Saturday.

Here's the full list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan

1. George Fernandes (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bihar.

2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi.

3. Anerood Jugnauth GCSK, Public Affairs, Mauritius.

4. MC Mary Kom, Sports, Manipur.

5. Chhannulal Mishra, Art, Uttar Pradesh.

6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi.

7. Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous), Others-Spiritualism, Karnataka.

Padma Bhushan

8. M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala.

9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh.

10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir.

11. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal.

12. Manoj Das, Literature and Education, Puducherry.

13. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat.

14. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu.

15. SC Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland.

16. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand.

17. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh.

18. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra.

19. Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala.

20. Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa.

21. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA.

22. PV Sindhu, Sports, Telangana.

23. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu.

Padma Shri

24. Shashadhar Acharyam, Art, Jharkhand.

25. Yogi Aeron, Medicine, Uttarakhand.

26. Jai Prakash Agarwal, Trade and Industry, Delhi.

27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Social Work, Punjab.

28. Kazi Masum Akhtar, Literature and Education, West Bengal.

29. Gloria Arieira, Literature and Education, Brazil.

30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan, Sports, Maharashtra.

31. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

32. Sushovan Banerjee, Medicine, West Bengal.

33. Digambar Behera, Medicine, Chandigarh.

34. Damayanti Beshra, Literature and Education, Odisha.

35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji, Social Work, Maharashtra.

36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu, Social Work, Rajasthan.

37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Trade and Industry, Uttar Pradesh.

38. Gafurbhai M Bilakhia, Trade and Industry, Gujarat.

39. Bob Blackman, Public Affairs, United Kingdom.

40. Indira PP Bora, Art, Assam.

41. Madan Singh Chauhan, Art, Chhattisgarh.

42. Usha Chaumar, Social Work, Rajasthan.

43. Lil Bahadur Chettri, Literature and Education, Assam.

44. Lalitha & Saroja Chidambaram (Duo), Art, Tamil Nadu.

45. Vajira Chitrasena, Art, Sri Lanka.

46. Purushottam Dadheech, Art, Madhya Pradesh.

47. Utsav Charan Das, Art, Odisha.

48. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Sri Lanka.

49. HM Desai, Literature and Education, Gujarat.

50. Manohar Devadoss, Art, Tamil Nadu.

51. Oinam Bembem Devi, Sports, Manipur.

52. Lia Diskin, Social Work, Brazil.

53. MP Ganesh, Sports, Karnataka.

54. Bangalore Gangadhar, Medicine, Karnataka.

55. Raman Gangakhedkar, Science and Engineering, Maharashtra.

56. Barry Gardiner, Public Affairs, United Kingdom.

57. Chewang Motup Goba, Trade and Industry, Ladakh.

58. Bharat Goenka, Trade and Industry, Karnataka.

59. Yadla Gopalarao, Art, Andhra Pradesh

60. Mitrabhanu Gountia, Art, Odisha.

61. Tulasi Gowda, Social Work, Karnataka.

62. Sujoy K Guha, Science and Engineering, Bihar.

63. Harekala Hajabba, Social Work, Karnataka.

64. Enamul Haque, Others-Archaeology, Bangladesh.

65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, Art, Jharkhand.

66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous), Social Work, Madhya Pradesh.

67. Bimal Kumar Jain, Social Work. Bihar.

68. Meenakshi Jain, Literature and Education. Delhi.

69. Nemnath Jain, Trade and Industry, Madhya Pradesh.

70. Shanti Jain, Art, Bihar.

71. Sudhir Jain. Science and Engineering, Gujarat.

72. Benichandra Jamatia, Literature and Education, Tripura.

73. KV Sampath Kumar & Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (Duo)*, Literature and Education-Journalism, Karnataka.

74. Karan Johar, Art, Maharashtra.

75. Leela Joshi, Medicine, Madhya Pradesh.

76. Sarita Joshi, Art, Maharashtra.

77. C Kamlova, Literature and Education, Mizoram

78. Ravi Kannan R, Medicine, Assam.

79. Ekta Kapoor, Art, Maharashtra.

80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia, Art, Gujarat.

81. Narayan J Joshi Karayal, Literature and Education, Gujarat.

82. Narindar Nath Khanna, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

83. Naveen Khanna, Science and Engineering, Delhi.

84. SP Kothari, Literature and Education, USA.

85. VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar, Art, Puducherry.

86. MK Kunjol, Social Work, Kerala.

87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous), Art, Odisha.

88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar, Art, Rajasthan.

89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal, Science and Engineering, Kerala.

90. Munna Master, Art, Rajasthan.

91. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra, Literature and Education, HP.

92. Binapani Mohanty, Literature and Education, Odisha.

93. Arunoday Mondal, Medicine, West Bengal.

94. Prithwindra Mukherjee, Literature and Education, France.

95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh.

96. Manilal Nag, Art, West Bengal.

97. N Chandrasekharan Nair, Literature and Education, Kerala.

98. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous), Social Work, Afghanistan.

99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi, Literature and Education, J&K.

100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau, Lit & Edu-Journalism, Mizoram.

101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, Art, Kerala.

102. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik, Literature and Education, USA.

103. Jogendra Nath Phukan, Literature and Education, Assam.

104. Rahibai Soma Popere, Others-Agriculture, Maharashtra.

105. Yogesh Praveen, Literature and Education, UP.

106. Jitu Rai, Sports, UP.

107. Tarundeep Rai, Sports, Sikkim.

108. S Ramakrishnan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu.

109. Rani Rampal, Sports, Haryana.

110. Kangana Ranaut, Art, Maharashtra.

111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao, Art, Andhra Pradesh.

112. Shahbuddin Rathod, Literature and Education, Gujarat.

113. Kalyan Singh Rawat, Social Work, Uttarakhand.

114. Chintala Venkat Reddy, Others-Agriculture, Telangana.

115. Shanti Roy, Medicine, Bihar.

116. Radhammohan & Sabarmatee (Duo), Others-Agriculture, Odisha.

117. Batakrushna Sahoo, Animal Husbandry, Odisha.

118. Trinity Saioo, Others-Agriculture, Meghalaya.

119. Adnan Sami, Art, Maharashtra.

120. Vijay Sankeshwar, Trade and Industry, Karnataka.

121. Kushal Konwar Sarma, Medicine, Assam.

122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayed bhai, Social Work, Maharashtra.

123. Mohammed Sharif, Social Work, Uttar Pradesh.

124. Shyam Sunder Sharma, Art, Bihar.

125. Gurdip Singh, Medicine, Gujarat.

126. Ramjee Singh, Social Work, Bihar.

127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous), Science and Engineering, Bihar.

128. Daya Prakash Sinha, Art, Uttar Pradesh.

129. Sandra Desa Souza, Medicine, Maharashtra.

130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam, Literature and Education, Telangana.

131. KS Mahaboob & SM Subani (Duo), Art, Tamil Nadu.

132. Javed Ahmad Tak, Social Work, J&K.

133. Pradeep Thalappil, Science and Engineering, Tamil Nadu.

134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Literature and Education, Arunachal.

135. Robert Thurman, Literature and Education, USA.

136. Agus Indra Udayana, Social Work, Indonesia.

137. Harish Chandra Verma, Science and Engineering, UP.

138. Shri Sundaram Verma, Social Work, Rajasthan.

139. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani, Trade and Industry, USA.

140. Suresh Wadkar, Art, Maharashtra.

141. Prem Watsa, Trade and Industry, Canada.

