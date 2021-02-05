As Rakesh Tikait-led farmers’ union called for a “chakka jam” on Saturday, NSA Ajit Doval held a security meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava on Friday. On February 6, there will be a three-hour-long “chakka jam”, the Bharatiya Kisan Union said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Additional DGP has issued directives to senior police officials in view of farmers' proposed “chakka jam”. “Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken,” the directive read.

BKU national spokesperson Tikait on Friday said, “Those who could not come here, they will do the Chakka Jam peacefully in their respective places tomorrow. This jam will not happen in Delhi, but everywhere outside of it.”

“The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what the government is doing with us,” said Tikait.

The Delhi police have reinstalled nails on roads at Delhi borders and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked all units deployed in Delhi to fit their buses with wire mesh.

The CRPF has also deployed 31 companies for two more weeks in Delhi-NCR. It has also issued a notification saying that all buses available with Units, splinter companies should be fitted with wire mesh.

“In view of above, you all are hereby directed that all buses available with of your Units, Splinter Coys be fitted with wire mesh. It should be done on a war footing,” ANI quoted CRPF as saying.

The deployment of 31 companies of CRPF in Delhi-NCR has been extended for two more weeks. This will be also applicable for 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies that are deployed in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has tightened security at the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers have been stationed since November-end demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September last year.