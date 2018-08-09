From 'Miyon ka Bara' to 'Mahesh Nagar', How Rajasthan Govt is Renaming 'Muslim-Sounding' Villages

Three villages with seemingly ‘Islamic’ names have been rechristened by the Rajasthan government. The decision was formally implemented by Vasundhara Raje government after it received the nod from the Centre.According to sources, the decision was taken after local residents in these villages complained of the ‘Muslim-sounding’ names of their villages. The village of ‘Miyon Ka Bara’ in the border district of Barmer is one such example. The village, with a population of around 2,000 people, is a Hindu-majority village. Only four families in the village are Muslim. Locals had reportedly asked the district administration to change the name of the village since they were “embarrassed” by it.An official said locals had complained that young people in their village had stopped receiving marriage proposals from other neighbouring villages owing to the ‘Muslim-sounding’ name of the village. “In future, this village will be known, identified and addressed by its changed name ‘Mahesh Nagar’,” a state government circular, dated August 1, read.Two more villages also saw similar name changes. What was formerly known as Ismailpur village in Jhunjhunu district will henceforth be known as ‘Pichanwa Khurd’. Meanwhile, Narpara village in Jalore district was renamed ‘Narpura’.