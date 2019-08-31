From Moon to Mumbai: When Chandrayaan-2 Landed at Ganpati Pandal With Astronauts in Attendance
In the theme designed by Nitin Desai, two artificial astronauts can be seen hanging around and a big spacecraft hovering above the Ganesh Idol.
first look of Ganesh idol Lalbaugcha Raja
Mumbai: In a visual treat for devout Mumbaikars, the first look of city’s iconic Ganpati idol Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday. This time, artists behind the famous Pandal have chosen India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 as the theme.
A huge number of devotees had gathered to watch the unveiling of the first look of the famous Ganesh idol held at Lalbaug market in Parel. The event was also live-streamed on the official Twitter handle of Lalbaugcha Raja.
LalbaugchaRaja First look 2019 #LalbaugChaRaja https://t.co/sw05goRxju— Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) August 30, 2019
In the theme designed by Nitin Desai, two artificial astronauts can be seen hanging around and a big spacecraft hovering above the Ganesh Idol.
The ten-day-long festivities at the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati celebrations will witness thousands visiting the Pandal to take blessings from the God.
The twenty-foot high idol was first installed in 1934. Once the festivities are over, devotes will take the Lalbaughcha idol for for visarjan and immerse it into the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, Mumbai police said over 14,000 security officers have been deployed across the city ahead of Ganpati festival. “From September 2-12 Ganpati festival is going to be celebrated all across Maharashtra. We are going to deploy more than 14,000 officers across the city, the traffic department has also issued certain guidelines, some roads have also been closed for traffic,” Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO told news agency ANI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya
- Streaming Now: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal are Warring Chefs in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Now-shelved Inshallah Cost Sanjay Leela Bhansali