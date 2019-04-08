LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

From National Security to Redressal of Farmer Issues, Everything About BJP Manifesto 2019

The Prime Minister at the launch of the manifesto said that it is a multi-layer and multi-dimensional’ document that addresses expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From National Security to Redressal of Farmer Issues, Everything About BJP Manifesto 2019
News18 Creatives
Loading...
The BJP released its election manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra, today at the party headquarters. To celebrate the 75 years of independence, the BJP has made 75 promises and aims to make India a developed nation by 20147, marking the 100 years of independence.

The Prime Minister at the launch of the manifesto said that it is a multi-layer and multi-dimensional’ document that addresses expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society. "Our aim to change India from a developing country to a developed country. We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra," PM Modi said.

Here is the BJP manifesto 2019

BJP 2019 Manifesto



BJP 2014 Manifesto

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram