From National Security to Redressal of Farmer Issues, Everything About BJP Manifesto 2019

The BJP released its election manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra, today at the party headquarters. To celebrate the 75 years of independence, the BJP has made 75 promises and aims to make India a developed nation by 20147, marking the 100 years of independence.The Prime Minister at the launch of the manifesto said that it is a multi-layer and multi-dimensional’ document that addresses expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society. "Our aim to change India from a developing country to a developed country. We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra," PM Modi said.Here is the BJP manifesto 2019