From New Railway Time Table to Online Booking for HSRP in Delhi: New Rules from November 1

New rules in different sectors have been implemented and will come into effect from November 1. While some have been in place throughout the country, others will be implemented in selected cities. One of the major changes was the introduction of OTP for the home delivery of LPG gas cylinders. Unlike before, LPG gas subscribers will now receive an OTP during the delivery of gas cylinders, which they will have to provide to the delivery agent.

Failing to produce an OTP will lead to some troubles as no cylinder will be handed over without producing the pin. The OTP will be received on the registered mobile number for gas delivery.

In addition to this, Indane Oil has also issued a common nationwide number for gas refill services. The number 7718955555 will be available 24*7 throughout the country.

Here are some more major changes to keep in mind:

1.Railway Time Table: The time table of Indian Railways has been modified from November

1. The new time table includes changed timings of several trains, including 30 Rajdhanis. The modification in the timing ranges from 15 minutes to 2 hours. Generally, the time table is modified every year in July, but this time due to the Covid-19 outbreak, trains were not functioning in a regular manner and hence the change has been put in place from November 1.

Some trains have also been given the superfast status by increasing their speed, like the Udhampur Express. It has also been decided that Tejas Express between Chandigarh-New Delhi will run on all days except Wednesday. This train covers the distance between the two cities in three hours.

In an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways has also started 610 local trains in Mumbai from November 1.

2. Online booking for HSRP in Delhi: In Delhi, online booking for High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers has resumed from November 1. On the first day of registration, it is reported that almost 3,000 slots were booked online. The booking can be done at www.siam.in. Updates for each stage will be provided in real-time to the vehicle-owners. This will notify them two days prior to the date of delivery. Reportedly, doorstep delivery facility has also started in some parts of Delhi.

3. Liquor timings in Tamil Nadu: In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the timings of state-run liquor outlets have changed from November 1. They will now function from 12 pm to 10 pm in the state. The timings of shops run by The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation before November 1 were from 10 am to 8 pm due to the Covid-19 crisis.