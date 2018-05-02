TN Student Kills Self to Stop Father From Drinking, Asks CM to Shut TASMAC Shops in Suicide Note

A 17-year-old student committed suicide near Tirunelveli railway station on Tuesday and blamed his father’s alcoholism for taking the extreme step.An aspiring doctor who called himself ‘Dinesh MBBS’ was preparing for NEET and decided to end his life as he had to take care of the family because his father was a serious drunkard.In a suicide note, he blamed his father for his death and also added that all the TASMAC shops should be shut following his death.“Appa (dad), don’t do my last rites. Only then will my soul rest in peace. At least, from now, don’t drink, appa.” Apart from this, he had written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami asking him to shut TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu. He added that if this does not happen, his spirit will come back to do it.Villagers from Dinesh’s district have also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that TASMAC shops are shut.Dinesh had secured 466 out of 500 in 10th standard and was preparing for medical entrance test this year.In 2016, prohibition was an electoral plank used by all parties in the state. While the DMK promised prohibition if voted to power, AIADMK promised prohibition in a phased manner.When Jayalalithaa was sworn in as the Chief Minister, she ordered the shutting of 500 TASMAC outlets. When Palaniswami was sworn in as the Chief Minister in Feb 2017, he ordered the shutting of another 500 outlets. But there are more than 4800 TASMAC outlets that are still functional and this is also one of the largest revenue generating areas for the state government.There have been protests in many villages over the last year urging TASMAC shops to be closed. But the state government hasn’t taken any action towards the closing of TASMAC shops in a phased manner despite outrage in the state.