From Nupur Sharma to Salman Khan & Gyanvapi Case Judge: In Detail, the Recent Threats that Shook India

Amid murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad, India has recently witnessed several known faces receiving death threats, prompting authorities to increase security.

According to India’s law, threatening someone is a criminal offence under Section 503 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. A person is liable for criminal intimidation if he/she threatens someone on these grounds — threatens injury to his person; threatens injury to his reputation; threatens injury to his property; threatens injury to the person or reputation of anyone in whom the person is interested.

Who All Received Threats and Why:

Nupur Sharma: Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The row over her remarks saw demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran.

The central intelligence agencies are also on alert after the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities and states to avenge the insult to the Prophet. The AQIS issued a threat letter on June 6, saying that it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”. All the states are now on high alert.

The letter states, “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments.” Swinging into action, the central agencies first verified the letter and then asked all state police forces concerned to be on high alert.

Salman Khan: A threat letter addressed to the Bollywood actor and his father, writer Salim Khan, was found on a bench where Salim Khan was sitting after a morning walk near the family home in Mumbai’s Bandra. The one-line threat in Hindi was written on a paper chit: “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahut Jald Aapka Moose Wala Hoga… (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moose Wala’s fate).”

Security was enhanced around the family residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station.

Ravneet Singh Bittu: The Congress MP from Ludhiana too received a Salman Khan-like threat call on his personal assistant’s mobile phone, saying he will meet the same fate as his late party colleague and singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The call was received from an unknown caller, claimed his PA Harjinder Singh. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995.

Gyanvapi Case Judge: Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi has informed the Uttar Pradesh authorities that he had received a hand-written threat letter.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh confirmed the receipt of the letter by the judge.

Rashtriya Swayamsewk Sangh: Threat to bomb at least six RSS offices, including two in Uttar Pradesh and four in Karnataka, was received on WhatsApp, forcing police to swing into action. The heightened search resulted in detention of a man in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukudi, who had apparently sent the message. The man was identified as Raj Mohammad.

The threat came in the backdrop of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for ‘communal harmony.’ Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers’ training camp) in Nagpur, the RSS chief had said that Hindus should realise that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their brothers by blood relation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.