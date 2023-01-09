From Pawna Lake to Kambre, Best Places to Visit Near Pune

Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, sometimes all that we need is a break from work. While some love the peace and adventure that hill stations provide, others fantasise about dipping their feet in the sandy seashores. There is another set of people keen on a relaxed and leisurely getaway.

If you belong to the third category, then a perfect holiday destination awaits you. Leaving behind all your worries, pack your bags and take a trip to the beautiful city of Pune. Here is a list of the five best places from Pune ready to be explored by you.

Pawna Lake

One of the man-made wonders is Pawna Lake, located about 56 km from Pune. The lake is formed by the dam’s water. This intriguing destination, which is adjacent to Lonavala, is the perfect place to spend some leisure time with your group of friends or family members. The lake’s backwaters make up for a fantastic vista that is made even better during the rainy season. It is also an ideal location for Pawna lake camping.

Lonavla

The moniker of the “city of caves" applies to Lonavala. It is because the hill town has some of the most breathtaking scenery, including lush green valleys, amazing caves, peaceful lakes, and magnificent waterfalls. Lonavala’s breathtaking Bhaja and Karla caves have mesmerized visitors numerous times. The Kune, Bhivpuri, Bhagirath, and Jummapatti waterfalls are among the many beautiful waterfalls found in the area. Other historical landmarks include the Duke’s Nose, Rajmachi, Tikona forts, and Lohagad.

Kamshet:

Kamshet is labelled as India’s paragliding capital. The paragliding sites include Tower Hill, Shinde Wadi Hills, Kondeshwar Cliff, and Shelar. Kamshet is a paradise with an abundance of flora and wildlife, encircled by the Western Ghats and dotted with the splendour of the Sahyadri Ranges. The majestic hills, bubbling waterfalls, monasteries, gorgeous temples, and serene surroundings bear the symbols of tranquillity. Buddhist caves, dotted with intricate sculptures of Lord Buddha are a treat to the eyes.

Khandala:

Located at a distance of 71 km, Khandala is a lovely location with plenty of enticing natural beauty. Travellers from all over the country visit this location for an exciting weekend escape because of the surrounding verdant forests, mystical valleys, and tumbling waterfalls. The breathtaking Sahyadri mountain ranges are visible if you plan on undertaking a serene trek in Khandala.

Kambre:

Kambre is a quaint little hamlet that provides a unique wilderness experience. Both families on vacation and thrill seekers will love this place. It offers a broad view of the lakes and waterfalls from the steep and rocky hills, located on the shores of Andhra Lake. If you decide to stay at a camp, be prepared to wake up every day to stunning views of your surroundings. You can even partake in numerous outdoor sports and nature hikes for an unforgettable experience.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here