From Petroleum Jelly To Liquid Bandages: Effective Ways To Treat Cracked Heels In Winter

Winter brings a fresh dose of joy and laughter into our lives. From cosying up inside our blankets to sipping on a sizzling cup of coffee or hot chocolate. However, with the arrival of winter, there also comes a hoard of other skin disorders. These issues include dry skin, chapped lips, cracked heels, itchiness, and rashes, among many others. Although we take good care of our faces by applying lotions and moisturizers, we tend to overlook our feet, resulting in painful and crusty cracked heels.

Here are some easy methods that will help you get relief from cracked heels, making them soft and smooth this winter.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly works wonders for the skin in winter. A little amount of petroleum jelly will enable you to soften your heel fissures and lock in the moisture, helping in repairing the damages quickly. Applying petroleum jelly regularly at night before going to bed also protects your heels from further cracking and dryness. There is also the popular trick of applying petroleum jelly on clean feet and then sleeping with comfortable white cotton socks, which further helps in sealing in the moisture on dry feet.

Coconut oil

Another magical drug for cracked heels is coconut oil. Enriched with the goodness of antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil will prove beneficial in treating bleeding and infections from cracked heels.

Honey

Not only does honey taste sweet, but the sugary ingredient is also infused with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Applying honey on your cracked heels will help you in cleaning and deep cleanse those cracks in your heels. You can also keep them overnight or use them as a scrub.

Liquid Bandage

If you want to steer clear from natural home remedies, then you can purchase liquid bandages, easily found in pharmaceuticals. These products come in spray bottles and are quite effective in sealing wounds, preventing further cracking, and treating deep heel fissures that might lead to bleeding.

