From Pfizer to Asian Paints, Here are the Stocks to Watch Out for Today

The markets saw a dip in early trade on Tuesday. Nifty was down 46 points at 9:30 am while the Sensex was down 123.10 points. Equity markets in the rest of Asia also slipped with many attributing it to the discovery of a new Covid-19 strain in the UK and its possible repercussions on the economy.

Let us take a look at the top stocks for investors today:

Pfizer: The Covid-19 vaccine of the company developed with Biontech has been authorized in the European Union by the European Medicines Agency.

Lupin: The Indian multinational pharma company has received the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension.

GTPL Hathway: The company has hiked its shareholding from 51.00% to 70.88% in GTPL Abhilash Communication, a subsidiary of GTPL Hathway.

Tata Motors: Citing a rise in the input cost, the company has decided to increase the price of its commercial vehicles from January.

NIIT Ltd: The board of this company will consider buyback on December 24.

Birlasoft: At Rs 205.15 per share, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 20 lakh shares and 67.11 lakh shares were sold by Acacia II Partners L.P.

Cyient: The wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Engineering (Beijing) Ltd is going to be de-registered after the approval of Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce.

Engineers India: The company has fixed January 1, 2021 as the date for share buyback. At a price of Rs 587 crore, the company will buy 7 crore shares.

Hotel stocks: After the announcement of a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of Maharashtra from 11 pm to 6 am, the hotels like EIH, Kamat Hotels will be of interest to investors.

Asian Paints: Smiti Holding and Trading Company, a promoter entity has pledged to release 9 lakh shares of the company.