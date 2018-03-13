From PM Modi to CMs, Industry Titans to Bollywood Stars: Rising India Summit to Celebrate New India

The News 18 Rising India Summit 2018, to be held on March 16 and 17 in New Delhi, will see a congregation of the top minds of the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of top states to top thought leaders from across industries such as business, entertainment and international affairs.Day 1, Friday, will kick off with a panel discussion between Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. The first talk of the day, scheduled at 5:45 pm, is titled ‘The Building Blocks of a Rising India’ and will focus on the pace of infrastructural development in India. The second session titled ‘The Making of a New World Power’ will see Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Make My Trip founder Deep Kalra coming together.After the first two sessions, the Rising India Summit will feature an address by His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, the President of the Republic of Gabon. The keynote address will be delivered at the end of Day 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The first session of Day 2, Saturday, will kick off with a keynote address from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by a special interaction called ‘The Monk who Took on a New Mantle’ with Yogi Adityanath, who became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh last year after the BJP won a historic majority in the state. The third session will focus on India’s rising prowess in the field of sport in a discussion with Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, tennis legend Leander Paes and shooter-turned-politician Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. This will be followed by a discussion with Ruchir Sharma, head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist at Morgan Stanley.The post-lunch session on Saturday will begin with a discussion titled ‘India Uncut’ with actor Ranveer Singh, followed by a session with Nobel Economics Prize Winner Paul Krugman. A session titled ‘India and the World’ will see some of the top international affairs experts such as Shyam Saran, Nirupama Rao, Sharuya Doval and Vijay Chauthaiwale discussing India’s place in global politics.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the first woman to hold the portfolio full-time, will deliver a special address on the Government’s ‘Make in India’ push in the defence sector. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will discuss the role and contribution of states in a ‘Rising India’ in a session titled ‘States of the Union’. This will be followed by a discussion with Union Minister Smriti Irani on whether media freedom is absolute. The last session of the day will see actor Kangana Ranaut discussing her rise to stardom in a talk titled ‘ The making of a star’.