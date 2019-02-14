LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone: Here is Why Rising India Summit 2019 is Unmissable

Scheduled for February 25 and 26, the mega-event will bring together national and international luminaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone: Here is Why Rising India Summit 2019 is Unmissable
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 2018 edition of Rising India Summit in New Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: With the theme of ‘Rising Above Going Beyond’, News18’s Rising India Summit this year will witness a host of leaders from various walks of life. This year’s marquee thought-leadership initiative will be the second edition of the summit.

Scheduled for February 25 and 26, the mega-event will bring together national and international luminaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker on the first day while BJP president Amit Shah will address the audience on the second day by elucidating on their vision for India.

Day one will be kick-started by ‘Two Mystics’, Ramdev and Sadhguru followed by an array of union ministers speaking on their idea of ‘Building India for the Future.’ The third session on the first day will consist of chief ministers from five states. The final session will see PM Modi addressing the audience.

Day two will begin with Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on his idea of ‘Rising India: The Challenges Within’ followed by four Congress chief ministers for ‘A View From the Other Side.’

The third session will consist of a panel consisting of eight women leaders deliberating on ‘Be a Woman: The New Gender Equation.’ Immediately after this in ‘The Next Leap’, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, India’s boxing champion Mary Kom and others will deliberate on India’s future in sports.

The post-lunch session will have Union minister Smriti Irani in conversation with RPN Singh. The 3:30pm session will be lit up by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

The following two sessions will focus on youth. While young and dynamic leaders from the political circuit will deliberate on the ‘Future of
Rising India’, thought-leaders from the startup space will occupy the next session.

Kamal Hassan and Amit Shah will be the final two speakers for the night.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram