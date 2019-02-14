From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone: Here is Why Rising India Summit 2019 is Unmissable

With the theme of ‘Rising Above Going Beyond’, News18’s Rising India Summit this year will witness a host of leaders from various walks of life. This year’s marquee thought-leadership initiative will be the second edition of the summit.Scheduled for February 25 and 26, the mega-event will bring together national and international luminaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker on the first day while BJP president Amit Shah will address the audience on the second day by elucidating on their vision for India.Day one will be kick-started by ‘Two Mystics’, Ramdev and Sadhguru followed by an array of union ministers speaking on their idea of ‘Building India for the Future.’ The third session on the first day will consist of chief ministers from five states. The final session will see PM Modi addressing the audience.Day two will begin with Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on his idea of ‘Rising India: The Challenges Within’ followed by four Congress chief ministers for ‘A View From the Other Side.’The third session will consist of a panel consisting of eight women leaders deliberating on ‘Be a Woman: The New Gender Equation.’ Immediately after this in ‘The Next Leap’, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, India’s boxing champion Mary Kom and others will deliberate on India’s future in sports.The post-lunch session will have Union minister Smriti Irani in conversation with RPN Singh. The 3:30pm session will be lit up by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.The following two sessions will focus on youth. While young and dynamic leaders from the political circuit will deliberate on the ‘Future ofRising India’, thought-leaders from the startup space will occupy the next session.Kamal Hassan and Amit Shah will be the final two speakers for the night.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.