From ‘Professional Pessimists’ to ‘New India’: Top Quotes From Modi’s Address in Varanasi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lay down the government's vision of a $5 trillion economy as he launched BJP’s membership drive in Varanasi. He said that ‘New India’ is on the threshold of racing ahead and slammed the critics for questioning the '$5 trillion economy' mission of the Centre. Here are top 10 points from Modi’s address to the BJP workers:

1. We have coal, solar energy, wind energy and hydro energy. We can increase the power generation capacity by using modern technology. Budget 2019 also focuses on strengthening waste-to-energy campaign.

2. Till a few years ago, had anyone thought India would one day rank from 142 to 77 in the ranking of ‘Ease of Doing Business’? We also achieved the goals on FDI.

3. We are also focusing on building a clean, healthy and beautiful India to make the $5 trillion journey easier. The contribution made by every citizen of the country to sanitation has, over the years, reinforced our efforts to build a healthy India.

4. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is also proving to be helpful for a healthy India. About 50 crore poor in the country are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year. Nearly 32 lakh poor patients have benefited from it so far.

5. Cleanliness is linked to health and beauty. Here in Kashi also we all see the benefits of cleanliness and beauty. Tourists visiting the place are now feeling better due to cleanliness from Ganga Ghat to roads and alleys.

6. We are building infrastructure throughout the country as per the requirements of the 21st century. Infrastructure for storing produce in village, construction of modern facilities in cities, efforts are being made at all levels:

7. Highways, railways, airways, waterways, digital infrastructure, broadband facilities in villages will all be invested in Rs 100 lakh crore in the next five years. Villages will be built 1.25 lakh km of roads in the coming few years.

8, Nearly 2 crore houses will be built in villages alone to have a pucca roof over every poor homeless by the year 2022.

9. Budget 2019 has emphasised on the startup ecosystem. The issue of tax exemption or funding has been addressed in every aspect. Incentives are also being given for the construction, purchase and infrastructure of electric vehicles.

10. Efforts are being made to unite the entire country for water conservation and water harvesting. More than the availability of water, waste and waste is a big problem. Hence it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in household use or irrigation We created the Jal Shakti ministry to ensure availability of water in every Indian household. We have also launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the same purpose. Women struggling due to the lack of water stand to benefit from this campaign.