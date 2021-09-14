'From Protecting Homes to India's Borders': In Aligarh, PM Modi Blows Poll Bugle for 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lay the foundation stone for the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University as well as the Aligarh node of the defence corridor, calling it a “big day” for the state which is gearing up for polls in 2022.

“The occasion of Radha Ashtami today makes it more holy. I am missing former CM Kalyan Singh’s presence today. He would’ve been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University,” PM Modi told a large gathering as he launched the university dedicated to the Jat icon.

PM Modi said it was time for India to remember its unsung heroes who helped the country achieve Independence but had been forgotten. “Today, in the 75th year of Independence, this mistake made in the 20th century is being rectified by the India of the 21st century.”

The prime minister also threw his weight behind UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, saying the state led the way in development campaigns.

“It gives me tremendous satisfaction that UP, which was once seen as a hindrance to the country’s development, is today leading the biggest development campaigns of the country," the Prime Minister said. “Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a shining example of (the) double benefit of double-engine government," said PM Modi while counting the ruling government’s achievements.

Talking about the defence corridor, the Prime Minister said that India is moving ahead with an aim to carve its identity as a global defence exporter, unlike earlier when the country was just an importer. He also made an analogy between the famous locks of Aligarh and the defence corridor, saying that the city is now contributing towards protection of country’s borders as well. PM Modi then announced ₹9000 crore for the development of BrahMos missile at the defence corridor’s Lucknow node.

Taking a swipe at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), which was in power here from 2017, he said that people cannot forget the scams that took place before the BJP came to power. He also pointed to “lawlessness” that prevailed while the SP was in power. “However, with Yogiji in power, criminals think twice before committing a crime,” PM Modi said.

