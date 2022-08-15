PM Recalls Role of Gandhi, Nehru, Savarkar, Declares 'Paanch Pran' for India@100 in I-Day Speech | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time on India’s 76th Independence Day on Monday.

PM Modi said that India’s Independence Day celebration is not just restricted to the country but is being witnessed all across the globe. PM Modi recalled the role of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and others in India’s freedom struggle and also raised women power that contributed immensely in country’s struggle for independence.

“The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty,” said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Setting a 25-year goal, PM Modi declared ‘paanch pran‘ or five pledges that include an an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech:

–PM Recalls Role of Great Leaders: “The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty”

–PM Salutes Rajendra Prasad, Nehru for Their Contribution: “Those who fought for independence and later who built the nation after getting independence. Be it Rajendra Prasad, Nehru, Acharya Bhave, Ram Manohar Lohia and all those who have built this nation, it’s time to take a bow and remember them”.

–PM Raises Women Power: “Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal”.

Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire : PM @narendramodi#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/56bRuhWnRa — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 15, 2022

–PM Hails Active Participation of People in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: “There have been many manifestations of freedom struggles. During this Amrit Mahotsav, entire nation took active participation in this massive and great festival and this has happened for the first time across length and breadth of the country”.

–PM on Tricolour Waved Everywhere: ” Since last three days, the ways Tricolour is being waved everywhere shows the power of people and makes others to think. We can feel this revival when Covid warriors were appreciated. We have finished 200 crore doses of vaccine and send shock waves to the world”.

In the last few days we have seen an increase in common consciousness of the love for the nation. #HarGharTiranga has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of our glorious country: PM @narendramodi #Iday2022 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yFubbEFn2b — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 15, 2022

–‘Tri-shakti’: “India has shown – Political stability, policy making, fast implementation of policies”.

–‘Paanch Praan’: “We have to focus our energy, determination and potential to fulfill five promises [paanch praan]. First, this country will go forward only with a big goals, nothing less than that”.

“Second, in any corner of our mind, if there is still even a small trace of slavery, don’t let it remain there in any condition. Slavery kept us shackled for many years”.

“Third, we should be proud of our heritage, it is this heritage that gave India its golden era. Fourth, unity and solidarity among 130 crore countrymen and fifth, is the duty of the citizens in which even the Prime Minister is included”.

-Dare to Dream: “When ambitions are big, efforts needed are also equally big.. It was the audacity to see the dream of independence and today we have achieved that. Now, we have to build a developed India”.

–How long will we survive on global certificates?: “For how long will we survive on global certificates? We don’t need to copy others but instead we will stand.up on our strength and fulfill our goals”.

–India First: “We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India”.

–Aspirational Society: I can see that the citizens are aspirational. An aspirational society is an asset to any country and we are proud that today in every corner of India aspirations are high. Every citizen wants to change things but is not ready to wait. They want speed and progress”.

I can see that the citizens are aspirational. An aspirational society is an asset to any country and we are proud that today in every corner of India aspirations are high. Every citizen wants to change things but is not ready to wait. They want speed & progress: PM #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/Y4wyqRtVyA — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

–PM Appeals for Change in Mentality Towards Women: “I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for Women is an important pillar for India’s growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti”.

I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for Women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our #Narishakti: PM pic.twitter.com/Tj3wNrAVHY — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 15, 2022

-PM Lauds Make in India: “For the first time, made in India cannons have been used in today’s flag hoisting. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat. I want to thank our Army and Defence forces for taking this vision ahead”.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi took to Twitter and greeted the country on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the country as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day and the historic Red Fort was also under a hawk-eyed vigil for PM Modi’s address.

The Mughal-era fort had a multi-layered security cover with more than 10,000 security personnel deployed at the venue. Around 7,000 invitees were present at the Red Fort and a five-kilometre area around the Red Fort had been marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour was hoisted.

