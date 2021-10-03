From Rhea Chakraborty to Bharti Singh, A List of Bollywood Celebs Under NCB Scanner in Drugs Case

Ten people, including one actor and sons of two actors, were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, top sources told News18. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai said, “We’ve intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We’re investigating 8-10 persons.”

Bollywood actors and actresses have been under NCB’s scanner for quite some time now. In past few months, many actors have been questioned or detained in many drugs case and rave party raids. Here are some of the recent prominent cases involving celebrities:

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother

Just last week, NCB’s Mumbai and Goa teams in a joint operation had arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother from Goa in connection with a drugs case. The bureau also seized charas from him, according to sources. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB last year, too, as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

4 Actresses, Big Boss Contestant Held in Igatpuri

The Igatpuri police busted a rave party and found 22 people, including 12 women, allegedly consuming drugs in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the police, the party was organized in two private bungalows and multiple drugs, including cocaine, charas and weed, were allegedly recovered from the venues.

“The people participating in the drug party include four actresses of Bollywood and south Indian films, a Big Boss contestant and two prominent choreographers,” Sachin Patil, superintendent of police of Nashik Rural reportedly said. Preliminary probe suggested that all the participants had consumed drugs, Patil said.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The Narcotics Control Bureau had also arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa after it seized drugs from their house in Mumbai in November last year. The NCB had searched the couple’s office and house and recovered 86.5 gram of cannabis from both the places, according to reports. The NCB, acting on a tip-off, had conducted search at Singh’s office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and later granted bail last year in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau had called her as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. Rhea was arrested after Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on 14 June. Police said that he had killed himself.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was among six people - including two other actresses - to be summoned for questioning over the case. Meanwhile, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned separately at another of NCB’s offices. Another actress, Rakul Preet Singh, was questioned on Friday. However, none had been accused by the authorities of any wrongdoings.

Rave Party in Goa

Police raided a rave party going on at a small-time Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaveri’s villa in Vagator village in North Goa, and arrested 23 people, including the actor and three women foreign nationals, officials said on Sunday. The raid was conducted by the crime branch and narcotics worth over Rs nine lakh were seized from the party that was going on amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday night under the Anjuna police station limits. Saxena said that Jhaveri has acted in a few Bollywood films and currently lives in Goa. Some of his films include “Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya" and “Ishq Vishk".

Armaan Kohli

A Mumbai court, last month, rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrested in a drug seizure case. Kohli was arrested last Sunday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized. The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled for bail.

