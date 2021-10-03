From Sanjay Dutt to Rhea Chakraborty: A Look at Bollywood Celebrities Arrested for Substance Abuse

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons over a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast late on Saturday, the discussion around drug abuse in the world of entertainment has come alive again.

In the last year and a half, since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB has aggressively probed the connection between Bollywood and drugs, showcasing the dark underbelly of tinsel town.

The connection between entertainment world and substance abuse, however, is old. In India, among the first actors to be held with drugs was Sanjay Dutt. Even before the 1993 bomb blast case, Dutt spent five months in jail in 1982 after he was caught in the possession of illegal substances.

Since then, several celebrities have been arrested in drug related cases.

On September 25, in a joint operation, NCB’s Mumbai and Goa teams arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother from Goa in connection with a drugs case. The bureau also seized charas (hashish/cannabis) from him. He was also arrested last year in October in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

Here are some of the names who were arrested:

1. Rhea Chakraborty: The actor-VJ and close friend of Rajput was arrested along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in September 2020 on allegations that they arranged drugs for the late actor. They were later granted bail.

2. Preetika Chauhan: The television actor was arrested in October 2020 for alleged possession of ganja (cannabis). She was released on bail.

3. Bharti Singh: In November 2020, the comedian and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by NCB. The authorities found ganja from their residence and office. They were later granted bail.

4. Shabana Saeed: Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested in November 2020 after NCB raided the Nadiadwala house and found 10 gm marijuana. She was granted bail by a Mumbai court.

5. Kapil Jhaveri: The actor was arrested in Goa in August 2020 after the crime branch raided a rave party where drugs were allegedly being abused. He was the main accused as he had organised the party. He was later granted bail.

6. Armaan Kohli: In August 2021, the actor was arrested in a drug seizure case. The NCB arrested him after they found 1.2 gm cocaine in his house. His bail plea was rejected.

7. Fardeen Khan: On May 5, 2001, the actor was arrested by NCB in Mumbai for allegedly trying to buy cocaine. A special court granted him immunity from prosecution in the case in 2012.

The NCB has also questioned a number of celebrities in the last few months, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh over drugs.

