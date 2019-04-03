English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From 'Sasural Walas' to 'Break from Humour', Sushma Swaraj's Witty Wednesday Leaves Twitterati Aww-ing Again
Early on Wednesday, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, "Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don't have to postpone the wedding any further."
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's witty side came to the fore on Twitter as she helped people with visa-related and other issues on the micro-blogging site while adding a dash of humour to her words.
Known for her social-media savviness, Swaraj responded to various people on Twitter in need of assistance and even to those just indulging in light-hearted banter.
A user, @kianiistarr, tweeted on Tuesday, saying she needed help on issuing of visa as her wedding was held up, and the foreign minister responded that she could help her.
"My poor sasuraal wale, mother in law and father in law have had to postpone the wedding festivities more than once in waiting for my visa to be issues. Please help this is their only son. They are looking fwd to the festivities (sic)," she had tweeted.
Early on Wednesday, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, "Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don't have to postpone the wedding any further."
To another user, @trolling_daddy, who tweeted that she was much more humourous than Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Swaraj responded, "Then I should stop being humorous."
Earlier, on Saturday, she had responded to another Twitter user who had said that it wasn't Swaraj herself who was tweeting. "Certainly it's not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his/her duty for what they being paid for !!," Twitter user @samitpadhy had tweeted.
Swaraj responded in a lighter vein, saying, "Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost."
After she had added Chowkidar to her Twitter handle, along with several other Union ministers, a user engineer_gt had asked her on Friday on Twitter, "... Why do you call yourself Chowkidar," and she replied with tongue-in-cheek humour, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.
Known for her social-media savviness, Swaraj responded to various people on Twitter in need of assistance and even to those just indulging in light-hearted banter.
A user, @kianiistarr, tweeted on Tuesday, saying she needed help on issuing of visa as her wedding was held up, and the foreign minister responded that she could help her.
"My poor sasuraal wale, mother in law and father in law have had to postpone the wedding festivities more than once in waiting for my visa to be issues. Please help this is their only son. They are looking fwd to the festivities (sic)," she had tweeted.
Early on Wednesday, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, "Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don't have to postpone the wedding any further."
To another user, @trolling_daddy, who tweeted that she was much more humourous than Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Swaraj responded, "Then I should stop being humorous."
Earlier, on Saturday, she had responded to another Twitter user who had said that it wasn't Swaraj herself who was tweeting. "Certainly it's not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his/her duty for what they being paid for !!," Twitter user @samitpadhy had tweeted.
Swaraj responded in a lighter vein, saying, "Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost."
After she had added Chowkidar to her Twitter handle, along with several other Union ministers, a user engineer_gt had asked her on Friday on Twitter, "... Why do you call yourself Chowkidar," and she replied with tongue-in-cheek humour, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- Kerala Police Files Complaint Against Poster of Mohanlal’s Lucifer for Disrespecting Force
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results