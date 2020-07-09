From Shootout in Kanpur to Arrest in MP, Here is What Happened in Gangster Vikas Dubey's Case

Vikas Dubey, a wanted criminal and an accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, might have been arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. This has led to a new debate on whether Dubey was arrested or did he surrender at the Mahakal Temple. The Uttar Pradesh Police kept looking for Dubey in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and even in Nepal but he managed to reach Madhya Pradesh amidst all the checking and screening.

Here is what happened in the case:

1. On the intervening night of July 2 and July 3, a police party of more than 20 personnel reach Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station to arrest Dubey in an attempt to murder case. Upon their arrival, Dubey and his aides opened fire, killing eight cops and injuring seven. Dubey fled the scene after the incident.

2. Early on July 3, two aides of Dubey, including Atul Dubey and his uncle Premprakash Pandey, were gunned down in a police encounter. Around 20 people were named in the FIR along with 60 unknown people. A reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced by the UP Police on Dubey, while the police demolished his house in Vikru village. They also received information about Dubey having fled to Nepal, after which a police team was reportedly sent in that direction.

3. On July 4, questions were raised about the alleged involvement of some policemen in tipping off Dubey about the police raid. Action was taken against the SHO and other cops posted at Chaubeypur police station after the UP STF took over the case and allegedly found phone records of cops in touch with the gangster.

4. On July 5, another aide of Dubey, Dayashankar Agnihotri, was arrested by the police. Agnihotri confirmed that someone from the police department had informed Dubey ahead of the raid, giving him ample time to plan an ambush.

5. On July 6, the police arrested Kshama Dubey, the gangster's mother, and an aide who was an accomplice during the shootout in Vikru. Kshama Dubey had allegedly informed the criminals about the police location during the raid. The police also arrested Rekha, wife of Dayashankar, who was also working as a domestic help at Dubey's house.

6. On July 7, CCTV footage from a hotel in Faridabad surfaced in which Dubey is allegedly spotted. However, he managed to evade the policemen and fled before the cops could reach the hotel. Meanwhile, police arrested three aides of Dubey from Faridabad. All the cops posted at Chaubeypur police station were sent to the lines and new ones joined the duty.

7. On July 8, the UP STF gunned down Amar Dubey in an encounter while the reward on the gangster was increased to Rs 5 lakh. Another aide, Shyamu Bajpai, was arrested after a police encounter. SHO Chaubeypur Vinay Tiwari and police post in charge KK Sharma were suspended for allegedly having tipped off Dubey.

8. On July 9, two more close aides, Prabhat Mishta and Bawwan, are gunned down in an encounter. Mishra was killed as he tried to flee police custody while Bawwan was killed in Etawah. Soon after, news emerged of Dubey surrending at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.