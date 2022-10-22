From SRK to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood Actors Who Own Other Businesses

Bollywood actors without a doubt have made a mark in the industry with their acting skills. However, acting is not their only passion, and some of the B-Town celebrities have turned into successful entrepreneurs over the years.

Other than scoring numbers at the box office, these celebs have managed to make their niche in the business world as well. Here is the list of Bollywood actors and actresses who have successful side businesses along with their acting careers.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of Bollywood is co-owner of the renowned IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders with actress Juhi Chawla. KKR is known to be one of the richest teams in the IPL. The actor also owns his own production house Red Chilli Entertainment has given films like Darlings, Dilwale, Zero and many more.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is making her comeback to Bollywood with Chakda Xpress as she plays the role of the legendary paces Jhulan Goswami. The actress owns her clothing line known as Nush since 2017. The brand offers a variety of chic collections of comfortable clothing for women which is affordable and accessible. She also co-owns Clean Slate Filmz with her brother.

Katrina Kaif

Apart from being one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, Katrina recently launched her beauty line Kay Beauty which is being loved by all. The Kay beauty mogul is also an investor in Falguni Nair’s e-commerce platform Nykaa.

Priyanka Chopra

Global actress Priyanka Chopra who has invested in many startups including the dating app Bumble has her own restaurant in New York named Sona. The restaurant serves delicious Indian food. She often shares pictures from her restaurant on social media platforms. She launched her hair care Anomaly partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa last year.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has also started his fitness clothing line HRX in 2013. The brand is available on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Myntra other than the physical retail stores. The fitness freak also owns a gym in Mumbai named Center Cult and has an equity stake in Bengaluru-based fitness gym Curefi.

