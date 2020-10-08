From Sukhoi to Rafale: On Indian Air Force Day, Read About the Sophisticated IAF Aircraft

It is the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force today. Established on October 8, 1932, this force is considered to have some of the most sophisticated aircraft in the world.

High-end fighter planes are purchased for the protection of the country borders. Let us take a look at some of our fighter aircraft that help our officers dominate in a combat situation.

• SU-30 MKI

Famously known as Sukhoi, this fighter aircraft is a twin seater. The plane is of Russian origin and carries One X 30mm GSH gun along with 8000 kg external armament. The fighter plane is capable of carrying various medium-range guided air to air missiles. The maximum speed this aircraft can attain is 2,500 km/hour.

https://indianairforce.nic.in/content/fighter-aircrafts

• Mirage-2000

The French origin aircraft is a single seater fighter jet and can attain a speed of 2,495km/hour. On the external station, Mirage-2000 carries two 30mm integral cannons, two matra super 530D medium-range and two R-550 magic II close combat missiles.

• Rafale

This aircraft, like Mirage-2000, has also been manufactured by the leading French military aircraft manufacturer, Dassault Aviation. It is called an ‘omnirole’ aircraft because of the various functions it is designed to perform. The maximum speed of this jet is 2,222km/hour. India might purchase more Rafale jets, as per the latest news reports.

• Tejas

Manufactured by India’s leading aircraft manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), this aircraft is the first indigenously built combat plane and was inducted in the force in the year 2016. HAL Tejas can fly at a maximum speed of 2,205km/hour.

• Jaguar

It was inducted in the force in 1979 and is of Anglo-French origin. It can be used to deliver heavy bomb loads at long ranges. This ground attack aircraft can fly at lower altitudes with a higher speed. The maximum speed which this aircraft can attain is 1,350 km/hour.