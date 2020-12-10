From TCS to Federal-Mogul Goetze: These are Stocks to Watch Out for Before Investing Today

Sensex on Wednesday soared 495 points to cross the 46,000-level for the first time and ended at 46,103.50. On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points, reaching its new record high of 13,529.10. However, the Indian market may open lower today, if a weak trend in Asian peers is anything to go by. Investors are keeping an eye on Brexit trade talks and ongoing negotiations in the US for a COVI-19 relief package.

As investors will be looking for options to invest, here are stock which will remain in focus today:

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced that Rs 16,000 crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will be increasing prices across its model range from January 2021.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday divulged that its stake in its Finland-based arm Sampo Rosenlew Oy has increased to 79.13 per cent with the acquisition of additional 1,050 shares for Rs 31.15 crore.

IRCTC: The government has proposed to sell up to 20 per cent equity shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It will sell its share through Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription today for non-retail investors.

Eveready Industries: The company has clarified that reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it is false, according to cnbctv18.com.

Varroc Engineering: Varroc Engineering on Wednesday announced that VarrocCorp Holding BV, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, had acquired 60,000 equity shares of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS SRL. With this acquisition, the subsidiary company has got the balance 30 per cent stake of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS SRL.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): It has informed BSE regarding "Notice of Offer for Sale” of up to 1,15,43,531 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each by IEH FMGI Holdings LLC, promoter of the company.