From Tech-Enabled Learning to Research & Innovation, India’s G20 Presidency to Shape Up ‘Future of Work’

Foundational skills, inclusive ‘tech-enabled’ learning and research and innovation will be on agenda for deliberation in the education working group meetings during India’s upcoming G20 presidency.

The Ministry of Education, which will lead the Education Working Group (EdWG), plans to hold four such meetings during the event followed by a conclave of education ministers of participating countries between January and June 2023, according to a G20 agenda document seen by News18.

“Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative at every level, building capacities, promoting life-long learning in the context of the ‘Future of Work’, strengthening research and promoting innovation through richer collaboration, are the underlining themes and priority areas that have been finalised for discussion in the EdWG meetings during G20 Presidency,” it said.

The deliberation also aims to discuss leading practices across G20 countries adopted to resolve some of the most pressing problems with respect to demographic trends such as — silver economy, multi-generational workforce, environmental (green economy) and technological (Web 4.0, Industry 3.0 etc.).

Some of the meetings will be held in Jodhpur in a hybrid mode while one of the main seminars will be organised in Bhubaneshwar.

“The working group will hold two webinars — mega trends shaping future of work; and foundational skills, lifelong learning in the context of future of work — as a precursor to the main seminar. Knowledge papers will be prepared based on the discussions in these webinars," it said.

The deliberations over the four meetings will focus on gaining outcomes such as sharing of strategies and measures required to “strengthen human and institutional capacity" for the delivery of “future skills" through skilling, reskilling, upskilling and promoting life-long learning.

“One of key deliverables from the meeting includes outlining a consensual roadmap for G20 nations to enable human-centric, intergenerational, and anticipatory policy response," the document said.

It also aims to achieve sharing of flexible pathways to lifelong-learning that lead to creation of a “future ready" workforce that is gainfully employed.

The sessions look out to identifying and sharing innovations and technological advancements that serve as an enabler for “disadvantaged groups for accessing better lifelong education and opportunities of work."

“Under the Indian Presidency, we can take forward the work on the revised skills strategy taken up under the Indonesian presidency," it read.

India assumed G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. The first Sherpa meet was held in the first week of December while different working groups are scheduled to meet in the new year in cities including Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur.

Read all the Latest India News here