From Theory on Shilpa Shetty's Involvement to Doubts on Betting, Tracking Raj Kundra's Porn Racket Case

Raj Kundra, who recently came in headlines for allegedly streaming pornographic content has not been in the news for the first time. The businessman, who is also Shilpa Shetty’s husband had earlier been invlolved in IPL betting and Bitcoin trading.

Here are 10 interesting facts from the life of the controversial businessman:

- Raj Kundra was born on November 9, 1975, in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom to a family that originates from Punjabi in India. His father, Bal Krishan Kundra, came to London from India’s region of Punjabi in the hope of a better life.

- Raj’s mother, Usha Rani Kundra, was a shop assistant and also worked long hours to help her father and provide their family with a better life.

- Raj started his business in Nepal, and started dealing in Pashmina shawls, which he later started importing to popular fashion houses in London.

- Raj Kundra has been married twice so far. His first wife was Kavita Kundra and they had a daughter. They got divorced later.

- Earlier, this year in June, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Raj opened up on his first wife. Raj claimed that Kavita had an affair with his sister’s husband when they came to live with them in London for a while. He found out that she had been cheating on him after he discovered the text messages they had exchanged.

- Shilpa Shetty had met Raj Kundra in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal. This was around the time of her win at ‘Big Brother’ in 2007, which made her an internationally recognised face.

- He began dating Shilpa Shetty in 2007 but kept their relationship in wraps for a long time. She finally opened up about her relationship after some time. The couple got married on November 22, 2009. They have two children, a son, and a daughter.

- In 2009, Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty invested in the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In July 2015, a panel appointed by the Supreme Court of India imposed a life ban on him from cricket-related activity over a case of spot-fixing.

- In 2018, Raj was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his alleged involvement in the bitcoin trade which had been deemed illegal by the government at the time.

- He was arrested on the night of July 19 by the Mumbai Police crime branch over a case involving pornographic films. The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

