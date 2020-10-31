From Tomorrow, Liquor Outlets in Tamil Nadu to be Open from Noon to 10 pm

Effective November 1, state run liquor outlets would be open from 12 pm to 10 pm, the government said on Saturday. Restoring the original working hours for the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) retail shops, the government, in an official release, said the order was applicable to all the retail shops across Tamil Nadu.

Presently, TASMAC shops are open till 8 pm from 10 am and the timings were changed a couple of times in keeping with fresh relaxations announced from time to time. Liquorstores that were closed down in March following curbs to tackle coronavirus, were reopened here in August and in the rest of Tamil Nadu, the outlets resumed functioning in May.