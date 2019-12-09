From Tomorrow, UP Police will Drop Women to their Destinations at Late Hours

Lucknow: Come Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police will drop women travelling alone late at night to their destination to ensure their safety.

If any woman is alone on the streets from 10pm to 6pm, she can dial 112. The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) with women police personnel will drop her to her destination, said Director General of Police OP Singh on Monday.

The PRV will also escort women driving scooters, if the need arises, he said.

A similar initiative has been implemented in Sikkim and Punjab.

The move came days after a veterinarian in Hyderabad was raped and murdered and a rape victim burnt alive by five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, in Unnao.

