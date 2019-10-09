From Travel Insurance to Compensation for Delay, Know the First-time Benefits of Tejas Express

Tejas Express, India's first private semi-high speed train, was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the commercial operation began from Saturday, October 5. Passengers can now travel between Delhi and Lucknow with much ease, comfort and world class luxury. The Tejas Express cuts the travel time between the two cities to 6 hours 15 minutes from 6 hours 40 minutes taken by the Swarn Shatabdi, currently the fastest train running on Delhi-Lucknow route.

The Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow route will have only two halts or stoppages - Kanpur and Ghaziabad and it will run on all days of the week, except Tuesday.

The train operated by the subsidiary of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), has introduced a slew of new features. For most passengers, the new Tejas Express is a premium version of the Shatabdi Express category of air-conditioned chair-car trains.

Here's a look are some at some of the first time initiatives by IRCTC for Tejas Express

1 - Towards a cleaner and greener planer, IRCTC for the first time has taken an eco-friendly measure and is providing passengers onboard the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express biodegradable packaged drinking water bottles.

2 - Operated by IRCTC, Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow route is the first train to be run by a private player.

3 - For the first time, passengers will be paid for any delay on hourly basis. Passengers travelling in IRCTC operated Tejas Express will be compensated with Rs 100 if the delay is for an hour. The compensation amount will increase to Rs 250 in case the train is delayed by more than two hours.

4 - Passengers travelling in the Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow can avail the benefit of exclusive luggage pick and drop services.

5 - Each passenger travelling in IRCTC operated Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow route will get a free insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

6 - The insurance cover also includes Rs 1 lakh insurance against theft or robbery during the travel.

7 - Compared to the clerkage charges that Indian Railways deducts at the time of cancellation of ticket, IRCTC will charge its passengers less.

8 - Similar to flights, meals in IRCTC operated Tejas Express will be served by onboard service staff by trolleys.

9 - Food in IRCTC operated Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is compulsory and the charges will be collected at the time of booking of the ticket. Apart from food, passengers can avail the option of free coffee and tea vending machines.

10 - Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will have an advanced reservation booking of 60 days instead of 120 days. However, tatkal or premium tatkal quota facilities will not be available on the new Tejas Express.

11 - Passengers traveling on Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can also avail the benefit of the executive lounger facility at the New Delhi railway station (NDLS) offered by IRCTC at a reduced rate.

12 - An AC chair car coach of 78 seats will be available for group/bulk booking.

13 - After the chart preparation, the train will be available for current booking.

14 - Passengers travelling on Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can book their tickets only the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect App. The ticket booking facility for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is not available via railway reservation counters. Passengers can also get the tickets booked through authorised IRCTC agents.

The fare for Lucknow to New Delhi Tejas Express will be Rs 1,125 for AC chair car and Rs 2,310 for executive chair car. The New Delhi to Lucknow Tejas Express ticket will be priced at Rs 1,280 for AC chair car passengers and Rs 2,450 for executive chair car. The train will operate on dynamic fare scheme.

According to the schedule, Tejas Express will depart from Lucknow at 6.10 am and arrive at New Delhi Railway station at 12.25 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Delhi at 3.35 pm and arrive at Lucknow at 10.05 pm.

