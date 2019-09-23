From Trump's 'Am I Invited' to PM Modi's 'Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar', Top Quotes from Howdy Modi Event ​

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mammoth gathering at the Howdy Modi event at NRG stadium in Houston. While PM Modi talked about digital India, ease of doing business and other welfare schemes in India, Trump mentioned US’ defence deals and trade with India. Both the leaders talked about the threat of terrorism and protection of borders.

Here are the top quotes from the two leaders:

1. ‘Am I invited Mr Prime Minister’: As Trump said India would soon witness first NBA match in Mumbai, he turned to PM Modi and asked “Am I invited? I may come.”

2. ‘Ab ki baar Trump Sarkaar’: Backing Trump to ​be re-elected as the US President, Modi said ‘Abki baar Trump Sarkaar’ (This time Trump government), giving a slight twist to his own election slogan of 2014 – ‘Abki baar Modi sarkar’.

3. ‘We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism’: Trump upped the ante against the threat of terrorism from the Howdy Modi stage in Houston and also talked about the border security.

4. ‘India can never have better friend than me’: As Donald Trump addressed the Indian diaspora in Houston, he said that India would not get a better friend than him.

5. ‘Modi alone is nothing’: While addressing the gathering in Houston, PM Modi said he is nothing without the support of Indians. “If you ask me Howdy Modi, I will reply everything is fine in India.”

