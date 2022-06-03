From Twitter Lives to Countering Fake News, Delhi Police Goes 'Face-2-Face' With Public

Delhi Police has taken a unique initiative to start an in-house, state-of-the-art studio for holding podcasts, Twitter Live sessions, panel discussions, press briefings and countering fake news.

According to the police, the studio named Face-2-Face will help cops directly interact with the public, exchange ideas and hold discussions apart from dealing with fake news.

“The social media cell has been set up at the Police Headquarters for quick dissemination of information in case of exigencies like violence, fire incident, building collapse, bomb threat or other such emergent situation. On several occasions, situations related to law & order are mischievously escalated on social media with certain false narratives to disturb and peace & harmony,” the Delhi Police public relations officer explained.

“The cell will counter such fake news. Moreover, the city’s traffic can be regulated through regular updates with video advisories, especially on mega-events like Republic Day, Independence Day, summits and conferences,” the officer said. The studio will be used for making internal productions/content to be used for training and welfare purpose, besides catering to general public through regular connect.

During its launch, CP Delhi Rakesh Asthana said it is equally important to fight fake news as to propagate actual facts in the public domain. He added that social media is the best medium to spread awareness and debunk fake news in the shortest time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.