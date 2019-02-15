From Uri to Lethpora: Death Trail in Kashmir

In the wake of the recent deadly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama that rocked the state of Jammu and Kashmir - taking as many as 37 lives - we attempt to establish a timeline of attacks in the valley state that have disrupted life and livelihood.In a statement before the upper house of Parliament, the government had said that about 184 incidents of terror were reported from Jammu and Kashmir till the end of July 2017. Terrorist related violence has been on a steady increase in the valley over the past three years with 222 incidents recorded in 2014, 208 in 2015, 322 in 2016 and 184 till July 2017.There were about 155 incidents last year during the same period.While we trace the occurrence of attacks known to us that have costed lives, we turn to helplessness for those that go unreported.TimelineMilitants had attacked an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing at least 17 soldiers. All four of the attackers were killed. Carrying guns and grenades they stormed a base in Uri, close to the Line of Control with Pakistan in a pre-dawn ambush. It was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades.Militants attacked Kralgund police station in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara.Attempt to storm a Rashtriya Rifles camp was foiled when security men gunned down three militants after an exchange of fire in the Langate area of Handwara in North Kashmir.The heavily-armed terrorists attacked a Rashtriya Rifles army camp. At least two terrorists and a soldier were killed, and one soldier was injuredThe Indian Army base in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir was attacked on by a group of militants. During the ensuing gun battle, 7 Indian personnel, including two officers and 5 jawans were killed. In retaliation, Indian security forces killed as many as three terrorists.Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in a 24-hour long encounter between the Border Security Forces (BSF) and suspected JeM militants in South Kashmir’s Lethapora. Three militants were also neutralised during the gun battle.Two policemen were killed at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from the Central Jail to the hospital for a medical check-up. A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla, escaped from police custody during the attack.Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday morning, in which two jawans, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and four others were injured.Two soldiers were injured after a terrorist attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The terrorist attacked the sentry post of the CRPF camp in Kakapura.According to the Ministry of Home Affairs data, till date this year, as many as 87 security personnel, including 44 state police personnel, 32 army jawans, seven CRPF men and one CISF, BSF and SSB jawan, were killed in the state.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.