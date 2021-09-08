From VIP Lounge to Lifts, MP's Habibganj Railway Station Boasts of New Facilities

Rail passengers deboarding at the Habibganj Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh will now be able to avail themselves of luxury facilities. The Railways has shared a video of the renovated Habibganj station in Bhopal on social media. In the video, one can see that the renovated station is equipped with facilities such as air-conditioned and VIP lounges, lifts, modern toilets, and automatic stairs etc. According to the Railways, Rs 100 crore has been spent on the work and facilities at the newly renovated station.

The passengers can avail themselves of battery-operated cars at the Habibganj railway station for a nominal fee. The cars will be available at the ticket booking counter on the side of platforms 1 and 5. At present this facility is available only at the Bhopal Railway Railway Station. The introduction of battery cars at Habibganj railway station is expected to bring a lot of relief to elderly, sick and differently-abled passengers.

The number of chairs on the platforms will be increased keeping the passengers’ convenience in mind. Right now, people are facing a lot of trouble due to the limited number of seats. Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station, making it easier for the passengers to reach the platforms.

According to the Railway authorities, there is already a wheelchair system at the station. A nominal fee has been kept for battery-operated cars so that people’s pockets are not overburdened. It is being said those battery-operated cars will be available to the passengers from September 20. Orders have already been placed for two battery-operated cars, which will be made available soon.