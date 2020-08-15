From ‘Vocal for Local’ to ‘Re-Skill and Up-Skill’: Top Quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech at Red Fort

Amid multi-layered security arrangements, social distancing measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after unfurling the national flag on 74th Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort.

A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, over 4000 security personnel and kite catchers are placed around the Red Fort from where PM Modi is addressing the nation. Apart from other strict security measures over 300 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, PTI reported.

Deployment of security personnel is being made both in plainclothes and uniforms along with a facial recognition system has also been set up at vantage points. Strict social distancing norms have been maintained between any two guests seated during the event as the celebrations are happening amid coronavirus pandemic.

Here are Highlights of Narendra Modi's Seventh Independence Day Speech

-My best wishes to everyone on Independence Day. I pay respect to all those who are serving the nation- defence forces, police forces, security force and crores of citizens serving the Nation.

-I want to thank the efforts of all corona warriors- healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives, the nation salutes them.

-As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead - our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward and when we will reach that milestone, we will celebrate in a grand manner.

-Those who were busy finding new places to put their flags and wanted to expand their empire, underestimated us. The world saw two world wars and so many nations faced immense destruction, but we rose through it all and our freedom struggle was seen by the world.

-We have to focus on taking India to new heights, to build a new ‘atma-nirbhar (self-reliant) India’. India will most certainly achieve this as history is evidence to the fact that when India is determined to achieve something, it has always done so. A self-reliant India has now become the mantra for 130 crore Indians.

-I believe in the nation, its people, our belief, our youth and we all believe in Vasudev Kutumbakam - the world is one family.

-We need to be self-reliant in the agriculture sector, we have removed all restrictions from the agriculture and farming sector and this will benefit our farmers.

- I admit that there are lakhs of challenges for India to become atma-nirbhar and we can achieve anything. We never made PPE Kits, our production of masks and ventilators was meagre... but today we are making it all.

- With an 18% rise, FDI (foreign direct investments) we have broken all past records and it is commendable that even as the world battles pandemic, investments are pouring into India. This tells us that the world sees our potential and has hope from a rising India.

- For India’s growth at a faster pace, we have focused on comprehensive, multi-modal infrastructure development. We are no longer segregating rail, from roads, ports from airports and we have clubbed them to have a holistic approach to infrastructure development.

- In an inclusive manner we have made- electricity for all, gas connections for all, bank accounts for all, toilets in all homes, public sanitation for all, ration to reach all irrespective where they are, along with world's largest health cover of up to 5 lakhs for many, internet connecting all villages- all of it is being done at a rapid pace.

- We have introduced a New Education Policy, it will shape India of the 21st century. Our students will soon shape a new India. The NEP has also focused on research and development to make India a key R&D destination for the world.

- Today, we are launching a National Digital Health Mission which will bring a new revolution in the health sector. It will be completely technology-based, where every Indian will get a Health ID card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile.

- Sarpanches across Jammu and Kashmir are putting in a great effort to ensure development reaches everyone in the union territory. Ladakh too is seeing a lot of work done and it is leading the way by focusing on becoming carbon-neutral. We are working actively with residents of Ladakh in taking new and innovative ways of development.

- The Ram Janmabhoomi issue has been resolved peacefully and recently we laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I want to congratulate all for maintaining peace and brotherhood.

- For us, we have a heart-felt bonding with our neighbours and India has close relations in the greater neighbourhood. ASEAN nations not just have had a great partnership with us today, but have shared values and cultures for centuries.