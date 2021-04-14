From Yogi Adityanath to Pinarayi Vijayan: List of Politicians Who Contracted Covid-19 in Last Few Days

Covid-19 cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 fresh cases pushing the total tally to 1,38,73,825 and the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, showed the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020.

Many politicians have also tested positive for Covid-19 as the month of March was entirely of election rallies, campaigns and political gatherings in four states – Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and one Union Territory – Puducherry. Voting on four phases of West Bengal elections are yet to be held.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the country witnessed massive rallies and campaigns where people, supporters and even some politicians were seen flouting Covid-19 guidelines. Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing or wearing face mask were no where to be seen. Even Kumbh Mela at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar also witnessed a massive gathering despite unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country. Several prominent politicians and saints were alsi seen attending the Kumbh Mela in the times of Covid.

Have a look at some politicians who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days:

1. Yogi Aditynath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He had isolated himself even before the test results on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus. “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually,” Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

2. Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19. “My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days,” said Yadav in a Hindi tweet on Wednesday. He had recently visited Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. On reaching Lucknow, Yadav got himself tested on Tuesday.

3. Ashutosh Tandon

Uttar Pradesh Minister Ashutosh Tandon has also tested positive for Covid-19. “After observing initial symptoms of corona, I got myself tested, and the report has come positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

4. Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has tested positive for the infection, and advised those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. He has also administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday last. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions,” Gahlot tweeted on Wednesday.

5. Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

6. D Raja

Just a day after tested Covid-19 positive, CPI leader D Raja was hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS on Saturday. He had extensively campaigned in Kerala.

7. Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8, just two days after Kerala assembly elections were held. He was asymptomatic and under isolation at his residence in Kannur. “I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation,” he had tweeted.

8. Oommen Chandy

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. He was shifted to hospital after his condition deteriorated when was under home quarantine.

There are also some prominent political leaders who have had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier but later recovered from the infection. These were – Amit Shah, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, B S Yediyurappa, Karti Chidambaram, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and many others.

