Afghan political leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan has seen a dream, fought for it and his descends sitting in Kolkata, seeing it demolishing. After two decades, Afghanistan has been recaptured by the Taliban and Afghans living in Kolkata are terrified, spending sleepless nights, so is Yasmin Nigar Khan, great-granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Frontier Gandhi, was a Pashtun independence activist. He sent Yasmin’s father to Kolkata, giving the responsibility of the organisation, All India Pakhtoon Jirga E Hind. Khan, who fought for India’s Independence, strongly opposed the proposal for the partition of India.

Today when Afghanistan is being captured by the Taliban, his granddaughter remembered the struggle of her great grandfather.

“Khan sahab always supported peace. He was a huge admirer of Mahatma Gandhi. Two people were against partition. One is Mahatma Gandhi and the other one is Frontier Gandhi. Today’s situation in Afghanistan is completely the result of the atrocities of Pakistan. They want Pastunisthan. So they are creating chaos," she said.

A video went viral where an Afghan film-maker Sahraa Karimi is seen running with fear and describing how horrible the situation is going to be for the women and the people after the Taliban has taken over the country.

“In 1921, Khan sahab set up a school for girls. At that time, he had to fight against English men and now seeing the situation of the women in his country, what can I say. Whatever the Taliban promise, these are vague. They are doing it for power," she who is the President of the organisation All India Pakhtoon Jirga E Hind, added.

Her brother, Arshad Ahmad Danish Khan said, the Taliban are the proxy army of Pakistan. Afghan people will fight back."

