Punjab-based Apple Trader Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in J&K's Shopian
Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said. They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition, where Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)
New Delhi: A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.
Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said. They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition.
Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev's condition is stated to be critical, they said.
This is the third such incident in as many days in the Valley. Earlier on Wednesday, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama. The police said the labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar, worked in a local brick kiln.
The killing came two days after militants shot dead a driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian.
Earlier today, three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an operation in the neighbouring Anantnag District. The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launched in India: Specs, Price and More