Punjab-based Apple Trader Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in J&K's Shopian

New Delhi: A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.

Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said. They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition.

Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev's condition is stated to be critical, they said.

This is the third such incident in as many days in the Valley. Earlier on Wednesday, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama. The police said the labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar, worked in a local brick kiln.

The killing came two days after militants shot dead a driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian.

Earlier today, three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an operation in the neighbouring Anantnag District. The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.