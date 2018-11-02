Frustrated With Unemployment, Rajasthan Man Offers Fake Jobs to Others

: In a bizarre turn of events, a class 12 student of Rajasthan who was deeply flustered by his perpetual state of unemployment, decided to ‘give’ jobs instead. However, the jobs were nonexistent.Khushi Mohammded, along with his accomplices, pulled off a subterfuge by disguising themselves as subsidiaries of ministries, and duped job seekers by promising those prospects of employment.According to The Times of India report, Crime Branch has busted the gang and arrested Mohammed and his prime aide, Amit Yadav.A Police investigation was initiated, when a complaint was lodged about a fake job recruitment racket functioning in the name of Pandit Deen Dayal Agriculture Development Research Council of India.The cops discovered that a website by the name of http://www.panditdeendayalkarsivikas.com, ​ claimed its allegiance to ministry of agriculture. The ministry, however, has denied any association with the group.With the help of detailed technical surveillance of the website, the police then totaled the suspects and arrested them. DCP (crime) Bhisham Singh told TOI the accused first forged documents in the name of an NGO and then opened a bank account.They supplemented the plan with extensive research and collected information about Pandit Deen Dayal Agricultural Research Council. After which they started enrolling the job seekers, with each applicant required to pay a nominal ‘enrollment’ fee.The conmen had also employed a web designer to create a website that maintained the steady release of information regarding job applications and recruitment processes, the report said.The accused had also purchased SIM cards on fake IDs to run a call centre in Shahdara, where a few young people were employed to take up queries from the job seekers.The website would also offer services like preparing forged PAN cards, certificates of government organisations and National Skill Development programs. Candidates willing to apply for other jobs using these certificates could get them made after applying through the website.