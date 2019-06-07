Take the pledge to vote

Frustrated Over Not Being Cured of Itchy Skin, Indore Man Stabs to Death Doctor's Wife

The doctor's 19-year-old son was also injured in the altercation that took place at the clinic.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Frustrated Over Not Being Cured of Itchy Skin, Indore Man Stabs to Death Doctor's Wife
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man from Indore stabbed to death the wife of a doctor after finding out that he was away in Delhi. Ramakrishna Verma had been treating the accused, albeit unsuccessfully, for his itchy skin for the past six months.

The doctor's 19-year-old son was also injured in the altercation that took place at the clinic.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident happened at the doctor's clinic located in Malwa Mills area of Indore on Thursday morning.

The report quoted the police as saying that an altercation between the doctor's wife and the accused, Rafid Rasheed, took place after the latter got agitated over the news of the doctor being away in Delhi.

"This apparently angered Rafiq who got into an altercation with Lata and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife he was carrying. As Lata screamed for help, her son Abhishekh came out and Rafiq stabbed him too and ran away," the HT report quoted Tukogank city superintendent of police BPS Parihar as saying.

While Lata was declared dead upon being brought to the hospital, the 19-year-old's condition is said to be critical.

The report also said that police are trying to ascertain whether the accused, who was involved in a murder case in 2015, attempted to molest Lata after finding out that the doctor was away.

