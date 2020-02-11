Take the pledge to vote

Frustrated with Daughter's Stubbornness, Maharashtra Woman Sets Herself on Fire Outside Police Station

The woman and her husband were at the police station to convince their newly married daughter, who had left her husband, to come home with them or go back to her in-laws.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman immolated herself outside a police station in Maharashtra's Nashik city, and died during treatment in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place outside Panchavati police station on Monday evening when Harjinder Kaur Sandhu, a resident of Taklenagar, set herself on fire, an official said.

Sandhu and her husband were at the police station to convince their newly married daughter, who had left her husband, to come home with them or go back to her in-laws, the official said.

The victim's daughter, who had married a Chhattisgarh resident last month, had returned to Nashik after a domestic dispute and was living with a female friend, he said.

When the girl refused to change her mind, a frustrated Harjinder Kaur went outside the police station, poured petrol on her body and immolated herself, the official said.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Nashik, where she died at around 4.50 am on Tuesday, he said.

